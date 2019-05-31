Dallas and Fort Worth Mayors Lead Business Mission to Australia

DFW AIRPORT, Texas, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price are leading a business mission June 5-12 to Sydney and Brisbane, Australia, promoting the importance of air service and its direct ties to trade advancement, business opportunities and tourism throughout the North Texas region.

The mission delegates will meet with government officials, business and tourism executives and local leaders to outline the benefits of operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and to showcase the growing marketplace and commercial ties between Australia and the Texas cities.

The Dallas-Fort Worth region, an international business and tourism hub, is a top U.S. metropolitan area for business expansions, relocations and growth. Australian investment continues to increase in the U.S., especially in manufacturing, software and IT services, and modern support services.

Australia is a top 10 international leisure tourism market for visitors to Dallas and Fort Worth, with a non-stop from Sydney six days a week and connections through American Airlines. International tourism to the United States is one of the nation's leading exports, based on foreign spending on goods and services here.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is a focal point for Australian businesses in engineering design and engineering consulting services, and oil and gas. Two dozen Australian parent companies operate in North Texas, and recent Australian expansions here include ADVAM, a leading payment service provider; MIC Global Services, a shared services organization; and Alpha Seven Energy, an international independent oil and gas company. Established Australian companies in DFW include WorleyParsons, BHP Billiton, Atlantic Aviation Corp., Otis Energy Inc., PIRTEK USA, Ascension Coffee, LDU, Icon Global and Amcor Rigid Plastics.

"We greatly anticipate the opportunity to forge new ties with our partners in Australia on this upcoming DFW trip to Sydney," Rawlings said. "Not only do these trips play a vital role in building our business markets and exploring new ones, but also provide an opportunity to showcase DFW's pro-business climate, talented workforce, strong economy and great location."

From large corporations to small startups, entrepreneurs from every background can find a home in what has become one of the nation's most attractive areas. About 250 Australian entities employ 18,000 people in Texas.

"As we learn and collaborate with our neighbors in Australia, we look forward to discussing mutual benefits about partnering and visiting Fort Worth," Price said. "The DFW region is a great place to do business or visit and this trip is another step in cultivating those long-term relationships."

In 2018, Australia was DFW's 22nd largest trading partner with $593 million in total trade. In 2017, Australia ranked in the top five in DFW's imports, with its largest imports being merchandising. It ranked second for exports in aviation, communications, and electrical equipment.

The mission also will be emphasizing the role that international flights through DFW Airport play in bridging North Texas and Australia. Qantas Airways began serving the airport in 2011, providing new business, trade and opportunities connections between Australia and North Texas.

"Business continues to grow in North Texas, with more headquarters citing DFW Airport as one of the top reasons for relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth region," said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport and a member of the delegation. "We're anticipating a record 73 million customers over the next 12 months, and we continue to work with our airline partners to provide more opportunities to enable commerce and connect people and cargo."

Delegates include DFW International Airport, the Dallas Regional Chamber, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dallas and Visit Fort Worth.

In Sydney, meetings are planned with:

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore to discuss the local government's role and support in the business and entrepreneur community, and some of her accomplishments as the longest-serving lord mayor in Sydney .

to discuss the local government's role and support in the business and entrepreneur community, and some of her accomplishments as the longest-serving lord mayor in . Qantas Airways to discuss additional opportunities between DFW and Australia , and how the airport and airline can further partner.

, and how the airport and airline can further partner. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian to discuss DFW Airport and how local businesses and communities interact with the aviation sector.

Premier to discuss and how local businesses and communities interact with the aviation sector. The US Studies Centre, which is hosting a roundtable session between the delegation and CEOs from local businesses. The session is designed to better understand issues facing their businesses and plans for future international growth while learning more about the benefits and opportunities in North Texas .

. A tourism CEO roundtable, hosted by the U.S. Consul General, for an update on Australian traveler sentiment and how destinations like DFW can invest to meet traveler needs and draw more visitors to the area.

The mayors will lead a panel on "Connected Cities" in partnership with DFW Airport and Vivid Sydney. The panel's topics will include how cities can help people make connections and the future of commuting and transportation.

In Brisbane, meetings are planned with:

Executives from Flight Centre, Australia's largest travel and tourism firm, to get a better understanding of international tourism issues and the Australia customer as they are relevant to Dallas and Fort Worth .

largest travel and tourism firm, to get a better understanding of international tourism issues and the customer as they are relevant to and . The Australia American Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting a CEO roundtable on plans for future growth and perceptions about DFW in the Australian market.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner to discuss sustainability and connectivity in cities.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport warmly welcomes more than 69 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. Customers can choose among 190 domestic and 63 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. In 2019, DFW Airport earned the prestigious Airport of the Year award from Air Transport World. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

