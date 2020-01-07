Dallas Arboretum Presents Dallas Blooms: Sounds of Spring

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, "Dallas Blooms marks that spring has arrived in the South! We invite the community to experience one of the country's most colorful floral displays this spring where more than 250,000 people will visit this season."

Each week showcases a different genre of music from Texas country to classical rock, including live bands each weekend. Dallas Arboretum's A Tasteful Place, a garden that celebrates growing, harvesting and preparing fresh food, also features classes in theme with each music genre.

Reopened for the spring, the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games, four plant labs at new times that vary daily and an abundance of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival. The Children's Adventure Garden is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/childrensadventuregarden.

Throughout the week, there are special days and festivities including Mommy and Me Mondays, Tiny Tot Tuesdays, BOGO Wednesdays and CC Young Senior Living Thursdays.

Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO, added, "There is something for everyone at Dallas Blooms, and we've been told we have the largest display of tulips in a public garden outside of Holland. As the tulips bloom throughout the festival, the finale is the mass flowering of the garden's collection of 3,000 azaleas that bloom along with the Japanese cherry trees, ushering in spring with vibrant color everywhere."

For the latest information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/blooms.

SOURCE Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

