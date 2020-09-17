Dallas Area Educator Awarded State's Highest Honor for Health Information Professionals

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Texas Health Information Management Association (TxHIMA) announced Shawna Ridley, a longtime faculty member at the College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) Dallas campus, as the recipient of the 2020 TxHIMA Legacy Award . This prestigious accolade adds to Ridley's robust resume and 30 years of experience working across the health information management field in the state of Texas, including as health system director of the health information management department at UT Southwestern Medical.

"The Legacy Award is the highest honor that our association can bestow upon a leader in our industry, with one honoree selected each year based on exemplary service to the association, outstanding achievement in professional practice, leadership in education, and other contributions to the field," said Keisha Tolbert, president of TxHIMA. "Through Shawna Ridley's three decades as an educator and leader in the field, she has shown an exceptional commitment to all of these categories. We are proud to present her with this honor."

In addition to her leadership at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Shawna served as an educator for over 20 years, helping train thousands of professionals in health information management technology and coding courses. In her current role as an adjunct faculty member at the CHCP, she teaches Medical Terminology and Anatomy; HIPAA, OSHA and Infection Control; Master Student Study Skills; and Interpersonal and Communication Skills. In 2019, Shawna was inducted into the Dallas/Ft. Worth Health Information Management Association Hall of Fame.

"Working with Shawna in the classroom, we have seen her infectious positivity, innovative teaching styles, and deep subject matter expertise inspire so many students on our campus," said Jim Michel, president of CHCP's Dallas campus. "Every single day, her students see and feel Shawna's commitment to and passion for ensuring student success, and her impact touches nearly every part of the Texas healthcare community."

About CHCP:

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training, and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their own schedules. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

About Texas Health Information Management Association (TxHIMA)

TxHIMA advances health information management through professional development, recognition and member engagement.

