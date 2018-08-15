Dallas Attorney Brad Jackson Named Among Nation's Top Lawyers

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson is being recognized as one of the nation's top trial lawyers for commercial disputes in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Jackson, who is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, earned his fourth consecutive selection to Best Lawyers after once again being named among the Best Lawyers in Dallas by the publishers of D Magazine this spring. He has also been recognized on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list by Thomson Reuters since 2004.

First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is based solely on input from attorneys who previously have been selected to the annual publication. Best Lawyers is one of the most trusted guides to the U.S. legal profession.

"It is an honor to be included in Best Lawyers based on nominations from other attorneys who know the level of work we do," says Mr. Jackson. "This type of recognition reflects our commitment to clients and our capabilities in the courtroom."

Together, Mr. Jackson and fellow firm attorney Cheryl L. Mann have more than five decades of combined experience representing clients in state and federal courts.

Earlier this year, the firm successfully defeated a $3 million lawsuit for a group of seller and business broker clients over the sale of an insurance agency. Although the plaintiffs sought millions, they dismissed their case after only three days of trial while agreeing to pay $200,000 to one of Mr. Jackson's clients.

The Law Offices of Brad Jackson focuses on business disputes and commercial litigation, contract disputes, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injuries, wrongful death, and other areas. The firm regularly represents both plaintiffs and defendants in all types of civil litigation.

