Dallas Attorney Clayton Bailey Recognized as Litigation Star

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial and appellate attorney Clayton Bailey , co-founder of Dallas-based litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC, has earned "Litigation Star" recognition from Benchmark Litigation for his work in commercial litigation.

Mr. Bailey's selection to the annual guide to the nation's top lawyers is based upon his competition and antitrust litigation practice and international arbitration work, recognition he has earned consistently since 2015. The 2021 edition of the Benchmark Litigation guide was compiled after months of peer review, client-based research, and a thorough review of attorney casework.

"Benchmark is special because it is an acknowledgement that you not only are consistently achieving success for your clients but also that your hard work has not gone unnoticed by those who best understand litigation work," said Mr. Bailey. "It is the type of honor though that is not yours alone. Bailey Brauer's legal team is dedicated to the common goal of delivering exceptional service and positive results to our clients."

Mr. Bailey's practice focuses on complex tort and commercial litigation matters, saving trial and appellate clients more than $750 million in potential exposure since 2013. His experience includes handling contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices, Packers and Stockyards Act, and wrongful death. He also has successfully defended against putative class actions and mass action lawsuits in state and federal district courts throughout the country.

In addition to the Benchmark recognition, his work has earned professional accolades from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, BTI Consulting Group, Texas Lawyer magazine, and the National Law Journal. He holds membership in invitation-only professional organizations including The National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 civil plaintiff lawyers in Texas, the Federal Bar Association, and Litigation Counsel of America.

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/ .

