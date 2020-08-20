Dallas Attorney David Clouston Listed Among Best Securities Lawyers in the U.S.

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced Dallas securities law attorney David Clouston of Sessions Fishman Nathan & Israel once again has earned selection in The Best Lawyers in America based on nominations from his peers in the legal community.

Mr. Clouston's listing in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers represents his ninth consecutive appearance in the annual guide to the nation's top attorneys. He claimed a spot in this year's publication for his extensive work in commercial litigation.

Mr. Clouston has represented clients in securities law matters, commercial litigation, and employment disputes for more than 25 years in state and federal courts across Texas and the U.S. His representations have included brokerage firms; oil, gas, and chemical companies; manufacturers and distributors; real estate brokers and agents; and wholesale and retail businesses in a variety of legal matters.

Mr. Clouston regularly practices before the Texas State Securities Board, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

His legal track record includes advising clients on litigation avoidance; customer disputes and lawsuits; employment and corporate governance issues; products liability claims; and business litigation.

Earlier this year, Mr. Clouston claimed his 12th consecutive selection on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's best attorneys. He also has earned multiple appearances on the annual list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine based on nominations from other lawyers.

Mr. Clouston is a graduate of Baylor Law School and North Dakota State University. He has served as an adjunct professor and mock trial coach for the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law Trial Advocacy Program.

