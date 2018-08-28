Dallas Attorney Deborah Hankinson Honored as One of State's Top 3 Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent alternative dispute resolution attorney and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Deborah Hankinson has earned recognition as one of the Top Three attorneys in the state by Texas Super Lawyers.

It is the fourth time since 2012 that she has been selected among the Top Three attorneys in the state by the prestigious peer-review rating service. She also has ranked consistently among Texas' Top 10 lawyers over the past eight years and has been selected among the state's Top 50 Women attorneys every year since the inaugural Texas Super Lawyers listing was released in 2003.

Earlier this year, Ms. Hankinson was named the Dallas Arbitration Lawyer of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America. In 2016, she was selected to The National Law Journal's inaugural ADR Champions list recognizing alternative dispute resolution trailblazers from across the nation. She also has garnered wide-ranging recognition from legal guides and business publications, including Chambers USA, Benchmark Appellate, Texas Lawyer, Dallas Business Journal, D Magazine, the Dallas Bar Association and Lawdragon.

Texas Super Lawyers selections are based on peer nominations and evaluations, as well as independent editorial research. No more than 5 percent of eligible Texas attorneys are chosen each year for practice-specific recognition. The attorneys with the highest rankings regardless of practice focus are chosen for additional recognition. The full 2018 listing appears in the October edition of Texas Monthly and in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. The list also is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Ms. Hankinson's comprehensive conflict resolution practice features problem-solving acuity and guidance at all stages of a dispute, from pre-suit litigation avoidance tools to post-trial settlement strategies. She also consults with clients on how to navigate the arbitration process, optimize arbitration provisions, and choose arbitrators. In addition, she works with clients to draft and revise arbitration clauses, and can serve as special settlement counsel.

