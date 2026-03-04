The Law Offices of Robert S. Gregg earns perfect Avvo score and 5.0 Google rating, serving Dallas and Tarrant County clients directly.

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert S. Gregg, founding attorney of the Law Offices of Robert S. Gregg, has earned an Avvo Rating of 10.0 (Superb) the website's highest possible score, alongside a 4.5-star Avvo client rating across 8 verified reviews and a 5.0 Google rating across 275 reviews. With more than 30 years of licensed practice in Texas, a Premier 100 Designation from the National Academy of Jurisprudence, and a career defined by direct, hands-on client representation, Gregg stands as one of Dallas's most credentialed and recognized criminal defense and personal injury attorneys in Texas.

"A legal matter is a heavy burden," said founder Robert Gregg. "You can find peace of mind knowing that a strong, serious, and devoted advocate is fighting for you in the pursuit of a favorable resolution. Defending your rights, securing your justice, this is not just my profession, it is my passion." For more resources when it comes to Dallas Texas criminal defense and personal injury related news, review their blog which frequently gets updated with the latest things you need to know https://gregglawdallas.com/blog/ .

What the News Means for Texas Defendants

For anyone facing criminal charges or navigating a personal injury claim in Dallas or Tarrant County, the quality of legal representation is the single most impactful decision you can make when it comes to your settlement and claim. Robert Gregg's Avvo 10.0 rating provides an independently verified, objective measure of professional standing at a moment when most clients have never hired a private attorney before and have little framework for evaluating their options.

Gregg has practiced Texas law since 1990, building a record across criminal defense and personal injury that spans more than three decades of courtroom advocacy. He does not settle a case without exhausting every available avenue and every client works directly with Robert Gregg himself, not an associate or paralegal.

Why This Matters in Dallas Texas

Dallas County's criminal court system handles tens of thousands of cases annually. Protective orders, DUI charges, assault allegations, and drug offenses move quickly through the system. Defendants without experienced private counsel frequently face outcomes shaped more by caseload pressure than by the merits of their case. The consequences of inadequate representation are concrete and this Avvo 10.0 rating evaluates reflects the positive work the firm has done across every category below;

Education — Doctor of Jurisprudence, Washburn University School of Law; B.S. in Industrial Technology, University of Houston

— Doctor of Jurisprudence, Washburn University School of Law; B.S. in Industrial Technology, University of Houston Licensed — Admitted to Texas practice since 1990

— Admitted to Texas practice since 1990 Leadership — Past president of the Texas Municipal Justice Bar Association and the Municipal Justice Bar Association

— Past president of the Texas Municipal Justice Bar Association and the Municipal Justice Bar Association Active memberships — Dallas Criminal Defense Bar Association, Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyer Association, and the American Bar Association

— Dallas Criminal Defense Bar Association, Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyer Association, and the American Bar Association Industry recognition — Premier 100 Designation from the National Academy of Jurisprudence

The Law Offices of Robert S. Gregg has served Dallas and Tarrant County clients in criminal defense and personal injury since 1990. Attorney Robert S. Gregg holds an Avvo Rating of 10.0 (Superb), a Premier 100 Designation from the National Academy of Jurisprudence, and a 5.0 Google rating across 275 client reviews. He is a past president of the Texas Municipal Justice Bar Association and is fluent in both English and Spanish.

