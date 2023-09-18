Dallas Attorneys Clayton Bailey, Alex Brauer Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

News provided by

Bailey Brauer PLLC

18 Sep, 2023, 15:53 ET

Bailey Brauer co-founders recognized among state's top business litigators

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, co-founders of Bailey Brauer PLLC, are recognized among the state's top business litigators in the 2023 edition of the Texas Super Lawyers legal guide.

This marks the 13th consecutive Texas Super Lawyers selection for Mr. Bailey. The respected trial and appellate attorney has earned a national reputation for success in complex matters involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices and the Packers and Stockyards Act.

In addition to Super Lawyers, his work has earned Benchmark Litigation, The National Trial Lawyers, Texas Trailblazers, BTI Consulting and Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators and Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers honors.

Known for resolving complex disputes and a stellar record when presenting cases to judges and juries, Mr. Brauer assists clients with business controversies. 

His success in high-stakes cases has helped secure seven consecutive Texas Super Lawyers honors as well as Chambers USA Leading Lawyers, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators and Texas Trailblazers recognition. He is also a Litigation Counsel of America Fellow.   

Selection to Texas Super Lawyers is limited to no more than 5% of eligible Texas attorneys and is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review. The prestigious legal guide is published annually by Thomson Reuters in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. The full 2023 listing can be found at SuperLawyers.com.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC
Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals and class actions.   

Media Contact: 
Rhonda Reddick 
800-559-4534
[email protected]  

SOURCE Bailey Brauer PLLC

Also from this source

Bailey Brauer Trial Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

Dallas Trial Lawyer Alex Brauer of Bailey Brauer Earns Chambers USA Recognition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.