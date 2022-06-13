Dallas-based Airway Management Announces RCT Results Supporting myTAP™ as Immediate Solution for Patients Affected by CPAP Recall

DALLAS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Management, Dallas-based manufacturer of the most independently studied custom oral appliance in the world, announces their non-custom myTAP™ is now proven equally effective to their custom TAP™. With over 45 independent peer-reviewed studies with best patient outcomes, custom TAP™ leads the industry in treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. This new study by the Academic Center for Dentistry Amsterdam (ACTA) is the first randomized controlled trial (RCT)1 comparing a non-custom to a custom oral appliance and supports the use of myTAP™ as an immediate solution for patients affected by the ongoing CPAP recall.

These results come nearly one year following the initial announcement of the Philips CPAP recall. With rising CPAP shortages and lower rates of CPAP compliance, many distributors and clinicians are urgently seeking alternative solutions for their patients. myTAP™ is a proven, professional oral medical device available for immediate substitution.

Previous studies around traditional "boil-and-bite" appliances compared unlike designs and were less effective than custom-made oral medical devices. The results of this new research, published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (JCSM) in May 2022, supports the use of using a non-custom device.

The study also identified an advantage of using a non-custom device such as myTAP™ due to its immediate availability rather than a custom device that can require several weeks of production. Additionally, non-custom devices are more cost-effective and can be easily tested for effectiveness.

Airway Management reports that sales of myTAP™ have increased nearly 40% since the recall in June 2021. Industry partners have shared that oral appliance therapy is generally more accepted and patients are more compliant vs. CPAPs in successfully treating their snoring and sleep apnea.

Currently, myTAP™ is being utilized by thousands of patients and has been implemented by the Armed Forces, Kaiser Permanente, and thousands of dentists and physicians globally. myTAP™ is available to patients through CPAP.com, Apria Direct or by consulting their physician or dentist.

1Bosschieter PFN, Uniken Venema JAM, Vonk PE, Ravesloot MJL, Hoekema A, Plooij JM, Lobbezoo F, Vries N. Equal effect of a non-custom versus custom mandibular advancement device in treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. JCSM May 2022. https://doi.org/10.5664/jcsm.10058

Airway Management is the manufacturer of the most independently studied oral appliance in the world, offering products that improve the health and quality of life for people who suffer from sleep-disordered breathing. Airway Management is committed to supporting the clinician, health care professional and laboratory technician with high quality, minimally invasive therapy for snoring and sleep apnea.

