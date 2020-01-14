Dallas-based Carrington Coleman Law Firm Building Upon Middle Market Expertise

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP, has added three attorneys to its Dallas office, bolstering its corporate finance, tax, and public securities practices.

The addition of partners Bruce Hendrick and George Lee, and senior associate Andrea Perez will enhance the firm's capability in handling corporate, mergers and acquisition and finance matters.

"These attorneys each have significant experience and expertise in transactional and regulatory matters here in Texas and nationally," said Carrington Coleman's Corporate & Finance practice group leader, Bret Madole. "Their addition is an exciting development in the continued expansion of our firm's work on behalf of middle market clients."

Mr. Hendrick's practice focuses on business transactions within Texas. With a background as a certified public accountant and holder of an LL.M in taxation, he provides small companies, family businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and social enterprises with a unique combination of legal, tax planning, finance, and accounting expertise, as well as deal negotiation and execution experience. Before launching his legal practice, Mr. Hendrick had a successful career on Wall Street, closing a number of deals for Fortune 100 companies while with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Citigroup.

Mr. Lee represents registered investment advisers, family offices, and private investment fund sponsors in matters intrinsic to the investment management industry, including fund formation, portfolio transactions, and securities compliance matters. He has been instrumental in helping shape state and federal rules including the SEC "Family Office Exception" under the Dodd-Frank Act and the Texas State Securities Board's Exemptions from Registration rules for private fund management.

Ms. Perez works with public and private companies, private equity firms, and family businesses on a comprehensive range of complex corporate matters including mergers, entity formation, governance, intellectual property protection, and commercial contracts. Andrea also has a unique and thriving art law practice through which she assists galleries, museums, auction houses, collectors, artists, and art professionals with their unique art-related legal needs. She is also an adjunct professor of International Law and the Arts at Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

Carrington Coleman is a 50-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in areas including real estate, corporate transactions, corporate governance, securities, banking, finance, oil and gas, securities, construction, information technology, professional services, health care, and family law, among others. The firm also represents public entities and provides counsel in the areas of bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, employment, and estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com .

