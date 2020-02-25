Dallas Based Company, Hairlaya to Launch Hand Tied Hair Extensions in the United States

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online hair extension supplier, Hairlaya, just launched 9 colors of hand tied hair extensions on its site. Customers in the U.S. can now purchase hand tied hair extensions on Hairlaya.com with no shipping fee, and 2-4 day shipping.

"We are thrilled to open our market in the United States," said Lora Duan, Hairlaya's CEO. "With top-class quality hair, fast shipping and 14 days long return policy, Hairlaya.com is a great place for hair extension lovers online."

The extensions are 100% remy hand tied extensions, meaning they do need to be installed by a professional. This makes them stand out from other extensions, such as clip-ins, because the installation from a professional will ensure the process is done correctly.

"Currently, we only focus on hand-tied extensions," Lora Duan said. "Our customers and we all care about quality. We are now monitoring every part of the supply chain, from sourcing to processing, to make sure that our products can be used more than 6 months as we promised."

To ensure that customers are getting the correct color, a color sample ring is available for purchase and profiles all nine colors available. This will help the customer match the correct color and get a feel for the product prior to purchase.

About Hairlaya:

You have now entered a space where you can purchase your very own Remy hand tied extensions with the guidance of our Hairlaya team and the confidence of a true Hairlaya babe. Hairlaya means authenticity, it means transparency in the hair industry and it means that we want you to be the most confident person that you could possibly be when you are wearing our hair. We wanted to change the game by offering the most comfortable Remy, hand tied hair extensions that will not damage the hair if installed appropriately. Our factory is a family owned business, generation over generation and each hair is gently hand tied using 100% Remy hair with no synthetic materials or glue.

