Dallas-Based Deans & Lyons Earns Place Among 'Best Law Firms' in America

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Deans & Lyons LLP has earned recognition among the Best Law Firms in the country for 2020 by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America. The firm was singled out for its commercial litigation work.

Earlier this year, trial lawyer and firm co-founder Michael Lyons was featured in The Best Lawyers in America guide for 2020 as one of the country's outstanding commercial litigators, a selection based on peer review and editorial evaluation. The Best Law Firms list only includes firms that have at least one attorney in the Best Lawyers guide.

"I'm extremely pleased for our firm, and I am honored to have made the Best Lawyers list. Recognition based on the respect of your peers and competitors is particularly meaningful," said Mr. Lyons, an accomplished trial lawyer who represents both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial and personal injury litigation.

Selection for the annual Best Law Firms listing involves client evaluations and practice-specific editorial and peer review. The full 2020 listing can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

Known for innovative approaches that incorporate cutting-edge technology and creativity in his trial work, Mr. Lyons' work in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation has attracted individuals, small businesses and Fortune 1000 corporations to the firm.

In addition to his 2020 Best Lawyers honors, Mr. Lyons has consistently earned selection to the Texas Super Lawyers list, as well as D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas for personal injury and business litigation work.

A member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, Mr. Lyons has earned additional accolades that include recognition as a Top 100 Lawyer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Super Lawyers for 2018 and 2019, Lifetime Achievement status among America's Top 100 Attorneys for Texas, and America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators for North Texas in 2017-19.

Dallas-based Deans & Lyons LLP maintains a reputation as one of the state's premier trial boutique firms. Its lawyers routinely handle high-stakes litigation of all kinds, including matters involving personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, business disputes, professional liability, securities, and construction. To learn more, visit http://www.deanslyons.com.

