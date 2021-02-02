Dallas-Based Fintech Startup Taps Two for Chief People Officer, Chief Business Development Officer

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritize , the developer of merit-based financing solutions and a technology platform that connects workers with high-impact skills training programs, today announced the promotion of Benton McTaggart to chief people officer and Beck Pryor to chief business development officer.

"In the aftermath of a devastating pandemic and an unprecedented and far-reaching employment crisis, we need to be laser-focused on helping workers access training they need to transition from industries that are struggling to those that are thriving," said Chris Keaveney, founder and CEO of Meritize. "The promotion of these two leaders from within our team is reflective of the important contributions they're making as we continue to scale our impact and support awareness, access, and advancement for high-potential workers—including our own."

Unlike traditional approaches to education finance, the firm's unique, forward-looking approach is based on an individual's potential to succeed—rather than simply a credit score or other narrow measures. As the team scales its work, Pryor will lead Meritize's business development, sales, partnerships, strategy, and product innovation functions. McTaggart will lead the firm's career services, employee engagement, and talent acquisition and development efforts.

A veteran of corporate strategy, Pryor previously served as Meritize's vice president of growth & strategy. She brings a decade of experience in strategy and business development across a variety of sectors including social impact, technology, and finance. Prior to joining Meritize, Beck was business development and operations director for the Digital Insights business at global food corporation Cargill, one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., where she oversaw inorganic growth through strategic investments and partnerships.

Certified as a Professional Coach by the Institute of Professional Excellence in Coaching, McTaggart brings over 9 years' experience across employee engagement, talent development, coaching, and internal communication. Prior to joining Meritize, Benton was a career strategist and coach at SoFi, the innovative personal finance company, where he helped dozens of high performers go on to advance their careers at Fortune 500 Companies.

Meritize pairs industry relevant skills training with a proprietary approach to education finance that uses an individual's academic, military and work achievements to enhance credit evaluation and improve financing options. To date, the company has expanded its skill-based hiring and finance platform to serve more than eight thousand students and trainees participating in over 1,800 unique, in-demand training programs.

About Meritize: Meritize is bridging the divide between individual aspiration and today's most in-demand jobs. Our unique, merit-based financing options consider an individual's academic experience or military record to identify career-relevant training—and financing options that reflect their true potential. We work directly with employers to build talent development solutions that close skills gaps with better qualified workers. For more information visit www.meritize.com .

