Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons Co-Founders Selected to Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based trial lawyers Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons, co-founders of Lyons & Simmons, LLP, have been recognized in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and among the most-respected legal guides in the United States.

The firm was also represented by attorney Stephen Higdon in the inaugural "Ones to Watch" listing. Serving as a companion to The Best Lawyers listing, Ones to Watch recognizes the top young attorneys in the country.

"Our cases are complex and involve high exposure," said Lyons of the firm's personal injury, wrongful death, and complex business dispute caseload.

"It isn't surprising when the lawyers opposite us are some of the best in the country, and we think this is a recognition that we are always up to the challenge that presents," said Simmons.

Among their notable recent work, Lyons and Simmons represented one of five victims of the worst oilfield incident in Oklahoma history and the deadliest in the U.S. since the 2010 Macondo Deepwater Horizon blowout. The tragedy prompted a review of best practices for land-based drilling operations by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board and helped bring further attention to dangerous industry practices involving well control management and monitoring.

That type of work has propelled the firm's reputation among the top plaintiff litigation firms in the country. Their work on behalf of clients facing life-altering personal injury and wrongful death cases, as well as a proven record of obtaining outstanding results in high-stakes, high-exposure business litigation, have earned the attorneys multiple individual professional honors.

Lyons and Simmons have each been selected to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, and D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas listings.

Lyons was recognized by the National Law Journal among its 2020 Plaintiffs' Lawyers Trailblazers. He also has been honored among the Top 100 Lawyers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Texas Super Lawyers. He is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, as well as a member of America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators.

Simmons was a Texas Lawyer magazine 2018 Professional Excellence Award recipient. In addition to Best Lawyers and D Magazine, he has been honored by Texas Super Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers.

Earlier this year, Higdon was selected to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 and Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars listings.

Selection to The Best Lawyers in America is based on confidential evaluations by attorneys in the same practice area and from the same geographic region. For the full listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons

Related Links

http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com

