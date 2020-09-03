Dallas Based Risk Point Names Hoy EVP of Auto Dealer Programs

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Point Underwriters, LLC announced today that Scott A. Hoy, CIC has been named Executive Vice President for the specialty auto dealer underwriting unit. Scott will be responsible for driving profitable growth and delivering customer excellence through independent agents across its Risk Point programs for Dealer Open Lot and Garage Package for franchised Auto, Motorcycle, RV, and Heavy Truck dealerships.

Bryan Wilburn, President and CEO of the parent company Risk Theory commented, "We are excited to add Scott to our company. He brings a proven leadership track record, impressive industry reputation, vast insurance experience, relationships, and knowledge specific to our dealership insurance offerings."

"As the largest automotive dealership insurance program in the country available to independent agents, I am very excited to join the Risk Theory team. I look forward to working with the most experienced leadership team in our industry, and continue their success providing world class insurance solutions to dealerships across the country," said Hoy.

Scott's leadership background in these industries and niche specialization comes from 25 years of experience at Victor, Marsh & McLennan's managing general agency business, SeaFire Insurance Services, a Managing General Underwriter specializing in automotive dealerships, and the National Vice President of Sales for Zurich and Universal Underwriters Group.

About Risk Theory

Risk Theory partners with industry specialists focused on solving niche problems within the commercial insurance marketplace. These specialists are experts in distribution, underwriting or claims and are looking for ways to improve their clients risk transfer. The executive teams at Risk Theory bring over 200 years of operational experience within the insurance industry to assist the specialist in building structure around the idea and pursue a profitable long-term venture. Risk Point provides Dealership Insurance that is dependable and flexible with garage package and physical damage coverage for cars, recreation vehicles, heavy trucks, RVs, and motorcycles.

"The Simple Solution to Specialty Insurance" https://risktheory.com/

