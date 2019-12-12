Dallas based Startup Hires COO to Expand New Model for Financing Skills-Based Training

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritize, a Dallas metroplex-based provider of merit-based financing solutions recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North Texas, today announced the appointment of Scott Rhode as its new chief operating officer. In his new role, Rhode will focus on expanding the company's finance and credit operations as the company scales its unique model focused on financing skills-based education. Unlike traditional approaches to education finance, the firm's distinctive, forward-looking approach is based on an individual's potential to succeed—rather than simply a credit score or other narrow measures.

"Despite growing interest in the potential of short-term, skills-based training among students, employers, and policy makers, financial access too often remains a barrier for learners who stand to benefit most," said Chris Keaveney, founder and CEO of Meritize. "As we continue to scale this model and identify new markets where we can serve learners and employers, Scott's deep expertise in finance, credit and operations will enable us to extend our impact."

A veteran of the financial services sector, Rhode brings more than 20 years of experience through a variety of roles focused on operations, compliance, consumer credit and risk management. He most recently was founder and principal consultant at Lendwise Consulting, advising major banks and other financial institutions to identify and solve challenges related to operations, product, compliance and risk.

Rhode spent more than 14 years at Dell Financial Services, the division of Dell that provides consumer and small business loans to help finance technology products and services. There, he led a global risk management organization responsible for policy, governance, vendor management, and credit decisions across the customer lifecycle.

"From a career spent in consumer finance and credit, I know that, too often our industry has been forced to rely on binary measures of achievement and creditworthiness that can create artificial barriers for consumers. Meritize's unique funding model considers more than just a credit score so that we can unlock access to educational and economic opportunity," Rhode said. "I'm thrilled to join this mission-oriented team at Meritize as they work to close the skills gap through financial access and pathways to industry-relevant training."

Meritize offers employer-backed training with a proprietary approach to education finance that uses an individual's academic, military and work achievements to enhance credit evaluation and improve financing options. To date, the company has expanded its skill-based hiring and finance platform, which now serves more than six thousand students and trainees participating in over 1,200 unique, in-demand training programs.

A father of two, Rhode has also served as a counter-intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army National Guard in addition to serving two terms as an elected city council member in Round Rock, Texas. Rhode received his bachelor's degree in Government and History from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Meritize: Meritize is bridging the divide individual aspiration and today's most in-demand jobs. Our unique, merit-based financing options consider an individual's job experience, academic and military record to identify employer-backed training—and financing options that reflect their true potential. We work directly with employers to build talent development solutions that close skills gaps with better qualified workers. For more information visit www.meritize.com.

