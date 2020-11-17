Dallas-Based Talent Platform Announces Craig Fisher as CEO

"I'm thrilled to join the Knack.io team as CEO," says Fisher. "I strongly believe the staffing and recruiting world, especially for highly technical and skilled talent, is ripe for disruption and I'm a huge believer Knack.io is the product that will forever change how companies and recruiters search for and hire highly specialized talent, and how candidates find their dream positions."

Craig Fisher has led talent acquisition teams at the Fortune 500 level owning the recruiting process, marketing and technology. His digital branding methods were adopted as best practices by companies like LinkedIn, Toyota, YUM! Brands, Microsoft and more. Craig is the founder and host of TalentNet Live, the first Twitter chat for recruiters, a popular podcast and the longest-running (10+ years) recruiting conference in the Southwest. Craig is the author of Inbound Recruiting and is a popular keynote speaker at tech, social media, HR/recruiting and sales conferences worldwide.

Knack.io was founded by software engineer Leroy Ware and technical recruiter Mitch Corsini after the two met in Silicon Valley and discovered their shared passion for engineering, technical staffing, and entrepreneurship. Leroy has worked with companies such as Apple, Mozilla, Cisco, Deloitte, has a degree in mathematics, and did graduate work in AI at Stanford. Mitch has a degree in psychology and has worked for some of the biggest names in staffing, including Robert Half and Allegis.

About Knack.io

Knack.io is the ultimate job-finding platform for tech workers, aggregating jobs from recruiters, hiring managers, and job boards to present highly targeted employment opportunities to candidates. Knack.io is on a mission to transform the tech staffing industry into one that is more intelligent, efficient and transparent. Knack for Engineers is the free mobile app.

