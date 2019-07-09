Dallas' Bill Hutchinson of 'Marrying Millions' Launches New Website

"I've been hearing from lots of friends and people who I don't even know since Lifetime began airing previews for 'Marrying Millions,'" Bill says. "This new website will let viewers know a little more about my life in addition to providing an easy way to contact me directly."

According to Lifetime: "Marrying Millions" will follow six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches, extravagant experiences, and glamorous trips around the globe. On the road to the altar, the couples must try to bridge their vast differences and fit into each other's alien worlds.

The first episode of "Marrying Millions" is set to debut July 10 on Lifetime at 9 p.m. CT.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or you can reach him at bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

SOURCE Bill Hutchinson