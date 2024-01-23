Dallas Bright Futures Accepting Applications for The Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett Dallas Scholarship Fund

Five $5,000 Scholarships are Available to Dallas ISD Students

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Bright Futures is proud to announce that The Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett Dallas ISD Scholarship fund is now accepting college scholarship applications at www.dallasbrightfutures.org. Submitting an application is free and the first round of scholarships will be awarded in 2024 for eligible students entering the '24-'25 collegiate year as freshmen. The application deadline is Monday, April 1, 2024.

Open to college-bound high school seniors currently enrolled within the Dallas Independent School District ("DISD"), the adversity-based college scholarship program is designed to make higher education more accessible and affordable while allowing DISD students the opportunity to pursue their academic and career goals. Specifically, The Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett Dallas Scholarship are offering five college scholarships up to $5,000 each that can be used by scholarship awardees to cover tuition, books or living expenses. These include merit-based college scholarships established for DISD students who exhibit outstanding academic achievements, leadership qualities, and demonstrated commitment to improving the city of Dallas.

Monty J. Bennett and Sarah Z. Bennett are lifelong advocates of civic engagement, advocating especially for children and educational equality. They take pride in giving back to the Dallas-Fort Worth community and have supported numerous charitable organizations over the years including the North Texas Food Bank, Special Olympics, the RISE School, the S.M Wright Foundation, and many others.

