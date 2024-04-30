Dallas Bright Futures Announces Commencement of Semifinalist Interviews for the Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett Dallas Scholarship Fund

DALLAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Bright Futures is thrilled to announce the launch of the Semifinalist Interview phase in the selection process for the Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett scholarship fund. These scholarships aim to empower five outstanding seniors from the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), providing each recipient with $5,000 to assist with tuition, books, or living expenses on their path to higher education.

We were encouraged by the substantial number of talented applicants from across the district. The selection committee has been thoroughly impressed by the caliber and dedication shown by the applicants, reflecting a bright future for education in Dallas. The Semifinalist Interview phase marks a crucial milestone in the selection process, where finalists will be chosen based on their academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, community service, and leadership potential. Each finalist will undergo a comprehensive interview to further highlight their passion and commitment to academic excellence.

"In the upcoming weeks, we look forward to connecting with the semifinalists and discovering more about their aspirations and achievements," commented Monty J. Bennett and Sarah Z. Bennett. "It's truly inspiring to witness the abundance of talent and ambition within our community, and we are honored to play a positive role in supporting these deserving students as they pursue their dreams." Dallas Bright Futures remains committed to fostering a culture of academic excellence and opportunity within the DISD community. Through initiatives like these scholarships, the organization continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of students and the future of Dallas.

For more information about Dallas Bright Futures and its scholarship programs, please visit www.dallasbrightfutures.org.

