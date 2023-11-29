Dallas Bright Futures Announces The Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett Dallas Scholarship for College-Bound DISD Seniors

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Bright Futures proudly announces the launch of a new merit and adversity-based college scholarship program for eligible Dallas youth, The Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett Dallas Scholarship. Available to college-bound high school seniors currently enrolled within the Dallas Independent School District ("DISD"), the philanthropic initiative is designed to make higher education more accessible and affordable while allowing DISD students the opportunity to pursue their academic and career goals.

In its first year, the Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett Dallas Scholarship will offer approximately five college scholarships up to $5,000 each that can be used by scholarship awardees to cover tuition, books or living expenses. These include merit-based college scholarships established for DISD students who exhibit outstanding academic achievements, leadership qualities, and demonstrated commitment to improving the city of Dallas. Recognizing that financial barriers should not prevent student's dreams, the Foundation will also award adversity-based scholarships to competitive DISD students facing unique hardships or financial challenges that restrict their access to a college education.

"Education is the foundation for a brighter future," commented Monty J. Bennett and Sarah Z. Bennett. "The Scholarship Fund represents our unwavering commitment to making higher education more accessible and affordable for students within DISD. We look forward to welcoming a diverse group of talented and motivated students to our college scholarship initiative."

Please visit www.dallasbrightfutures.org for details regarding eligibility criteria and information regarding the application process. The first round of scholarships will be awarded in 2024 for students entering the '24-'25 collegiate year as freshmen.

The Dallas Independent School District is located in the heart of a large, diverse, and dynamic region serving a diverse population of over 150,000 students in approximately 230 schools. The district is reported to be the second largest public school district in the state of Texas and among the top 20 largest districts in the nation.

Monty J. Bennett and Sarah Z. Bennett are lifelong advocates of civic engagement, advocating especially for children and educational equality. They take pride in giving back to the Dallas-Fort Worth community and have supported numerous charitable organizations over the years including the North Texas Food Bank, Special Olympics, the RISE School, the S.M Wright Foundation, and many others.

