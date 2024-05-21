Dallas Bright Futures Announces Winners of the 2024 Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett Dallas Scholarship Fund

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Bright Futures is thrilled to announce this year's recipients of the Monty J. and Sarah Z. Bennett scholarship fund. Selected from a diverse and talented pool from the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), the five scholarship recipients have shown remarkable dedication to academic excellence. Each will receive $5,000 to help support their tuition, books, or living expenses on their path to higher education.

Scholarship recipients were selected through a comprehensive application and interview process, during which a selection committee evaluated their academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, community service, and leadership potential. Of note, the recipients attend multiple DISD schools including the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Irma Lerma Rangel Youth Women's Leadership School, North Dallas High School, School for the Talented & Gifted at Townview, and Trinidad Garza Early College High School.

Sarah Z. Bennett commented, "Monty and I hold a deep love for education and our community. Our shared commitment to making a positive difference has always brought us together. Coming from humble beginnings myself, I know the profound impact of academic dedication and discipline. Equally important were the financial opportunities tied to academics that helped me along the way. I was excited to learn about all of our finalists' passions and dreams, and I am optimistic about the bright futures awaiting each of them."

This year's recipients earned distinguished accolades throughout their high school journeys, including AP Scholar awards, National Honor Society members, Student Council memberships, a DISD Recognized Scholar, National African American Recognition Awards, a District Champion in girls' singles tennis, an Outstanding Leadership Class Award, participation as an Academic Decathlete, and a Mr. Top Teen of America SDCD. Their extracurricular activities span from musical theatre, bowling, debate, robotics, peer mentoring and assistance programs, tennis, school clubs and part-time employment.

For more information about Dallas Bright Futures and its scholarship programs, please visit www.dallasbrightfutures.org.

