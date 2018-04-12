"Dallas Business Journal" Honors Ryan Principal and Transaction Tax Practice Leader, Josh Cohen, as 40 Under 40 Winner

Mr. Cohen began his career at the Firm in 2002 and was promoted to Principal in 2013. In 2017, four years after becoming a principal, Mr. Cohen was named Transaction Tax Practice Leader to lead the Firm's largest practice area, where he manages more than 400 professionals across 34 locations. He lectures on various topics for leading industry associations and is a member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation (IPT). Mr. Cohen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Emory University.

"I am proud to be honored among such an impressive group of young Dallas/Fort Worth professionals," said Mr. Cohen. "I am also thankful to work for an incredible Firm like Ryan, where I am empowered within a dynamic work environment that offers an incredible opportunity for personal and professional growth."

"Josh is one of the premier tax professionals in our industry and consistently demonstrates superior leadership skills, outstanding technical expertise, and a commitment to client service excellence," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I am very proud of his incredible achievement and thank him for his continued dedication to serving our clients and our business."

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 45 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

