Dallas Catfish Converts Trade Deep-Fried Crunch for Pan-Seared Sizzle

Gorji's Upscale "Hep Cat" Paired with French Style Wines Surprises and Delights

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Dallas diners will find an upscale surprise when ordering from the prix fixe menu at Gorji Restaurant. In celebration of National Catfish Month in August, Chef Gorji brings back and features his version as one of the entrée selections.

Gorji Restaurant

Instead of the traditional deep-fried style, the once-Southern staple is revamped into a "new Mediterranean" heart-healthy offering. The result is a taste treat of hot and cold temperatures and textures. "It is pan-seared and bread-crumbed, no corn meal," says Gorji. "I serve it hot on a cold artichoke salad with a grilled chilled avocado."

In 2004 Texas Monthly printed the recipe and wrote "We were amazed that humble catfish could reach such exalted heights merely by being crusted with bread crumbs (rather than cornmeal) and pan-seared."

The Daily Meal also featured the recipe in 2012 saying "Using bright and flavorful ingredients, this recipe proves that catfish can be more sophisticated than just a deep-fried sandwich."

The surprises keep coming as he suggests pairing it with French-style wines. Many guests say they didn't know they even liked catfish until they tried it prepared this way. "The wine pairing balances the entire dish," says one catfish repeat diner.

According to The Catfish Institute: "U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish is a lean fish and an excellent source of protein. It is low in saturated (bad) fat and is a moderate source of polyunsaturated (good) fat and omega-3 fatty acids." Another plus is that, as an American farm-raised offering, it is a sustainable product. The recipe is ideal for those looking to get their fix of one of their favorites but cut out some of the unhealthy calories with this pan-seared version. And it's user-friendly: "It is surprisingly simple and easy to prepare at home," says Gorji.

See the recipe here.

Gorji is a small, intimate five-table restaurant that features New Mediterranean Cuisine, with championship steak and sustainable seafood. The emphasis is on food, flavors and enjoying your dining evening. Cooked and prepped by Texas Steak Cook-Off champion chef Gorji, the meats are without antibiotics, hormones, or preservatives and the wild game is 100% grass-fed.

Restaurant Highlights:

5 Tables

Each Table Is Seated Only Once Per Evening

First No-Tipping Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas

Cannot Accommodate Young Children

No TVs

5 Restaurants Every Foodie Must Visit At least Once — Muscle and Health Magazine 2022

Best of Big D - Best Place to Celebrate an Anniversary — D Magazine 2023

15 Most Romantic Dallas Restaurants — Thrillist 2020, 2021, 2022

Dallas' Best Steakhouse — Dallas Observer 2021

Zing! Cookbook featuring Gorji's signature New Mediterranean Cuisine recipes and techniques has won five domestic and international book awards.





featuring Gorji's signature New Mediterranean Cuisine recipes and techniques has won five domestic and international book awards. Gorji Gourmet Foods, a line of sauces Chef Gorji created and uses in the kitchen of the restaurant, has won 39 awards to date in blind judging food competitions. The Pomodoro, Puttanesca, Arrabiata Diavolo, Pomegranate Vinaigrette and Dipping Oil & Marinade are sold in DFW Whole Foods, specialty grocery stores, at Gorji restaurant and online at Gorji Gourmet and Amazon.

5100 Belt Line Rd, Ste 402

Dallas, TX 75254

972-503-7080

