Dallas Celebrity Ashley Berges wins Award for her TV Show The Celebrity Perspective at the 40th Annual Telly Awards

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Berges won a bronze Telly Award for an original unscripted online series on Amazon Prime. Berges is a TV producer, syndicated radio talk show host of 'Live Your True Life Perspectives', therapist, life coach, author, and motivational speaker. Ashley's show concept is dedicated to connecting the viewing audience with their favorite celebrities, these celebrities revealing true life adversities that they have overcome, and they share their hurts and triumphs. All of this connects the viewer with their favorite celebrities, exposing that we're all dealing with similar life-issues and we can learn from one another. Mid-way through the show, Ashley hands the floor to the celebrity, where they can ask her anything they want. This segment demonstrates that Ashley is willing to take it, not just dish it. She is the author of the widely acclaimed book "Live Your True Life" and her latest "The 10 Day Challenge To Live Your True Life," a guidebook for busy people who want to make valuable changes to their life.