Dallas College, American College of Education Partnership Offers Concurrent Enrollment for Healthcare Students

Dallas College hosted ACE for a commemorative signing event on Nov. 19.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas College and American College of Education® (ACE) recently announced a collaboration that allows Dallas College healthcare students to enroll in both institutions concurrently. Both colleges celebrated during a signing event at Dallas College on Nov. 19.

Once students complete 12 credits toward their associate degree at Dallas College, they're eligible to enroll in an ACE bachelor's degree program simultaneously, placing healthcare students on the fast-track to career advancement.

"We are pleased to formalize this articulation agreement with the American College of Education," said Dr. Shawnda Floyd, provost and vice chancellor of workforce education for Dallas College. "This agreement facilitates concurrent enrollment for our Health Sciences students, significantly enhancing educational pathways and supporting the academic endeavors of our students."

ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland added, "It's powerful when two educational institutions share a mission to support human capital growth through accessible learning, especially in today's growing healthcare landscape. We are greatly appreciative of Dallas College for the opportunity to celebrate together."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Dallas College

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, Dallas College consists of seven campuses — Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland — plus a dozen centers located throughout Dallas County. As one of the largest community colleges in the U.S., Dallas College offers online and in-person learning, serving more than 127,000 credit, workforce and continuing education students annually. Students benefit from partnerships with local school districts, four-year universities, industry and community leaders. Dallas College offers associate degrees and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as bachelor's degrees in education and nursing. As the largest provider of dual credit in Texas, Dallas College serves 30,000 high school students through 63 dual credit programs.

SOURCE American College of Education