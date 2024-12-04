Dallas College Leads with Innovative Bitcoin Mining Training and Certification Program

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas College is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking Bitcoin Mining Certification program. It is designed to meet growing demand for skilled professionals in the cryptocurrency mining industry, as well as empower entrepreneurs and at-home innovators to break new ground in this evolving space.

Texas is home to five of the top 10 bitcoin mines in the U.S., and the state's supportive regulatory environment continues to attract significant investment, fueling job creation and local economic growth.

"At Dallas College, our mission is to provide innovative programs that align with rapidly expanding industries and meet the needs of Texas' workforce. Our Bitcoin Mining Certification Program exemplifies our commitment to equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in cutting-edge fields and to inspire entrepreneurship in the mining community," said Justin Cunningham, associate vice chancellor of innovation at Dallas College.

In addition to hands-on instruction, Bitcoin Mining program participants will receive powerful industry equipment and materials, including their own mining machine to take home.

Enrollment Highlights

Cost: $4,000 (tuition assistance is available)

(tuition assistance is available) Hands-on instruction : Intensive, practical training from industry experts

: Intensive, practical training from industry experts Mining machine : Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro 110th (requires two 220v outlets to power and configure)

: Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro 110th (requires two 220v outlets to power and configure) Hearing protection : For safe learning

: For safe learning Book : "Ultimate Bitcoin Mining Handbook"

: "Ultimate Mining Handbook" Industry-recognized certification: Web3 Certification Board (W3CB) Mining+ Certification through proctored exam

The intensive, 48-hour program begins Tues., Dec. 10. Students attend online lectures from 1-4 p.m. for the first four days (Dec. 10-13) and then move to either hands-on, classroom instruction for the final two days (Dec. 16-17) or an instructor led, at-home, Zoom session (Dec. 19-20), using their own bitcoin machine. (See details and class schedule here.)

Curriculum Overview

The Bitcoin Mining Certification Program includes a four-section curriculum designed to provide foundational and advanced knowledge in cryptocurrency mining.

"Fundamentals of Bitcoin and Crypto Mining" covers the basics of digital currencies and blockchain technology and gives insight into mining processes, hardware as well as the installation, configuration and optimization of software.

and Mining" covers the basics of digital currencies and blockchain technology and gives insight into mining processes, hardware as well as the installation, configuration and optimization of software. "Advanced Technical Aspects of Crypto Mining" explores mining hardware and performance metrics, and covers advanced techniques for software customization and automation, secure and efficient mining network setups, best practices for maintenance and resolving technical issues.

Mining" explores mining hardware and performance metrics, and covers advanced techniques for software customization and automation, secure and efficient mining network setups, best practices for maintenance and resolving technical issues. "Environmental Impact and Sustainability in Crypto Mining" focuses on energy consumption patterns, renewable energy sources, strategies for reducing environmental impact and engaging with local communities for sustainable practices.

Mining" focuses on energy consumption patterns, renewable energy sources, strategies for reducing environmental impact and engaging with local communities for sustainable practices. "Economics and Investment Strategies in Crypto Mining" evaluates market dynamics affecting profitability, capital requirements, effective business plans and risk management strategies.

Innovation at Home and Beyond

This program is designed to ignite innovation for students from a wide spectrum of personal and professional backgrounds, offering expertise and equipment to help kick-start a successful business in the cryptocurrency industry. Graduates seeking industry employment could earn $60,000 to $120,000 annually.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Dallas College in pioneering this essential workforce development and entrepreneurial innovation initiative," said Bryant Nielson, executive director of W3CB. "The W3CB Mining+ Certification validates an individual's command of the knowledge and technical ability necessary to become a proficient bitcoin and cryptocurrency miner.

"As cryptocurrency mining continues to expand globally, the need for skilled professionals has never been greater within the US," said Ryan Williams, CEO of The Blockchain Academy. "By delivering this first-of-its-kind certification program, we're not only meeting that demand but also paving the way for entrepreneurial innovation in the mining sector."

Enrollment Information

Interested students can get more information about the course and enroll in the Bitcoin Mining Certification Program, by visiting https://web3.dallascollege.edu/bitcoin-mining-bootcamp/ or emailing [email protected].

About Dallas College

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, Dallas College consists of seven campuses—Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland—plus a dozen centers located throughout Dallas County. As one of the largest community colleges in the U.S., Dallas College offers online and in-person learning, serving more than 127,000 credit, workforce and continuing education students annually. Students benefit from partnerships with local school districts, four-year universities, industry and community leaders. Dallas College offers associate degrees and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as bachelor's degrees in education and nursing. As the largest provider of dual credit in Texas, Dallas College serves 30,000 high school students through 63 dual credit programs. www.dallascollege.edu

About The Blockchain Academy

The Blockchain Academy is a leading education provider specializing in Web3, blockchain, and digital asset technologies. Offering a wide range of courses from beginner to advanced levels, The Blockchain Academy empowers individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in the evolving blockchain space. With a focus on practical, real-world applications, The Blockchain Academy provides learning experiences that translate into tangible career opportunities in the blockchain industry.

About Web3 Certification Board

The Web3 Certification Board (W3CB) is an independent body dedicated to validating proficiency in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized technologies through industry-recognized certifications. W3CB works with educational institutions, industry partners, and leading experts to develop high-quality standards and certification exams that prepare individuals for the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem. The W3CB Mining+ Certification represents a standard of excellence for professionals in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

