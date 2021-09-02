Dallas County Medical Society To Hold A 5 Minute Moment Of Silence Honoring The 18 Month Anniversary Of COVID-19 In Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas County Medical Society (DCMS) is calling upon all physicians, residents, medical students, and members of the public to join together in a moment of silence on September 3, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 12:05 p.m. to honor the 18-month anniversary of the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Texas.

"We are asking fellow North Texans to take part in this moment of silence to honor not only physicians, researchers, clinicians and healthcare support staff, but all Texans who have been impacted by COVID-19. This pandemic has been devastating for physicians and allied healthcare personnel who continue to put their lives on the line and provide the best possible care. This simple gesture is our way to honor them," said Beth Kassanoff-Piper MD, FACP, 2021 president of DCMS.

The first case of COVID-19 reported in Dallas County was reported March 8, 2020, when a 77-year-old patient from out-of-state traveled to Dallas and was subsequently treated at a Dallas County hospital. To date, there have been more than 3.6 million confirmed cases and 57,205 deaths statewide.

"We must bear witness to the greatest challenge our profession has ever faced," said Mark Casanova, MD, Immediate Past President of DCMS. "What our physician members and colleagues have fought against and seen in their facilities and practices has been traumatic, but they have shown unparalleled resilience and commitment. While we have all experienced significant loss, we have also seen recovery. We must continue to fight and never give up."

About Dallas County Medical Society:

The Dallas County Medical Society (DCMS) is a professional, nonprofit association representing physicians, residents and medical students in Dallas County. DCMS has grown from 30 physicians to over 8,400 since its inception in 1876. DCMS is a leader at the local, state and national levels and is the second-largest medical society in the country.

