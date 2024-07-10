Dallas County, Texas Provides Update on October 2023 Security Incident

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas County, Texas ("the County") is providing an update on a prior security incident that may impact the confidentiality of certain information maintained by the County.

As the County previously shared with its residents and partners, on October 19, 2023, the County became aware of a cybersecurity incident affecting a portion of its environment. Upon detection, the County promptly took steps to contain the incident and engaged third-party cybersecurity specialists to perform a comprehensive investigation, including to determine what data may be involved.

During the investigation, the County established a dedicated call center for individuals to call should they have any questions relating to the incident and to obtain complimentary credit monitoring services should they have any concerns. The call center continues to be operational as of the date of this notice and will remain open for an additional 90 days.

The County recently completed its investigation and determined that certain information related to individuals may be involved. The specific types of information impacted are detailed further below.

The County might hold information about individuals for several reasons: they could be a resident, an employee, or they might have received services from or interacted with one of our agencies (e.g., Department of Health and Human Services). Additionally, the County participates in data sharing agreements with other organizations to enhance the services we offer to our residents and the public.

While the information affected by this incident varies based on the individual and their association with the County, this incident primarily involved the following information: name; Social Security number (SSN); date of birth; driver's license/state identification number; and taxpayer identification number. For some individuals, certain types of medical information (e.g., diagnosis or conditions information) and health insurance information may be involved.

The County is actively notifying impacted individuals through various communication channels. This includes notice through nationwide media, an update to its dedicated website (www.dallascounty.org/about-us/hot-links/notice-cybersecurity-incident.php), and letters mailed to individuals whose contact information was available. The County is also offering two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to individuals whose Social Security or taxpayer identification numbers were involved.

The County established a dedicated call center for individuals to call should they have any questions relating to the incident or to confirm whether their information was involved. The phone number is 1 (888) 330-2852 and representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 8 PM CT. Individuals may also write to the County at 500 Elm Street, 7th Floor, Suite 7600, Dallas, TX 75202 with any questions or concerns.

