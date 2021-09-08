Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro football legend Jason Witten join the Caliber Collision team

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 16 years on America's Team, All-Pro tight end Jason Witten is part of a new team, Caliber Collision – America's leading collision repair brand. Through its partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Jason Witten, Caliber Collision is looking to fill auto body technician positions nationwide, leveraging Witten's big-play ability to attract 5-star hires to the winning Caliber Collision team.

"Caliber Collision teammates are some of the best an 11-time Pro Bowler could ask for." - Jason Witten Tweet this Former Dallas Cowboys and 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten is joining Caliber Collision to help recruit passionate, driven and dependable teammates just like himself. If you want to join our winning team, too, apply at jobsatcaliber.com After 16 years on America's Team, All-Pro tight end Jason Witten has joined a new team, Caliber Collision – America's leading collision repair brand.

"We are excited for Caliber Collision to partner with the Dallas Cowboys and Jason Witten following his All-Pro football career," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. "As the leader in the collision and auto services industry, Caliber provides a safe, engaging and positive work environment where teammates can flourish and feel like they are part of a family. Jason truly embodies the core values of Caliber and our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®."

Caliber's unique culture and strong brand are driven by its teammates across the communities they serve. Caliber offers great pay, benefits on day one and is committed to inspiring every teammate to reach their full potential throughout their career journey. Caliber is seeking new teammates who can help deliver on their mission to be the most trusted automotive service provider in every community they serve.

"I know what it's like to have the best teammates who give everything on and off the field," said Witten. "Caliber Collision teammates are some of the best an 11-time Pro Bowler could ask for. If you're looking to join a team of champions with great pay and great people, then we have opportunities for you."

If you are interested in putting your career in high gear at a Caliber Collision center near you, please visit jobsatcaliber.com today.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to 1,350+ centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, one of the nation's largest auto collision repair providers across 38 states; Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 20,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives—every day. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at caliber.com.

SOURCE Caliber Collision

Related Links

http://caliber.com

