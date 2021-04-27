Dallas Cowboys Name Hyperice Official Recovery Technology Partner

The Forbes' 2020 Most Valuable NFL team will work together with Hyperice to incorporate the latest innovations to optimize the team's performance and help extend the players' careers. Players will have access to the award-winning Hypervolt product for game-time recovery via HyperTank carts with additional recovery technologies available throughout all training facilities and locker rooms. The team will expand upon the NFL's goal to optimize player performance and recovery by integrating Hyperice technologies into the Cowboys program.

"The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most exciting and powerful organizations in all of sports, in addition to a favorite amongst global American football fans," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "The partnership will help us connect with the incredible Cowboys fanbase in Dallas and beyond, and extends our league wide partnership with the NFL to drive recovery technology innovation on and off the field."

"At the Dallas Cowboys, we are always in search of cutting edge technology that helps our athletes recover quickly and efficiently to stay on the field," said Dallas Cowboys Head Athletic Trainer Jim Maurer. "Hyperice accomplishes that goal with top quality products that show superior results that our players are excited to use this season and beyond."

As part of the partnership, Hyperice will also tap into the fanbase of the greater Dallas area through in-stadium signage, local market activation and promotion through advertising and branding within extended properties, like The Star.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com.

Media Contact:

Hyperice

Ross Fenton, Jack Taylor PR

415-722-3489

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperice

Related Links

http://www.hyperice.com

