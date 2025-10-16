Dallas Cowboys players urge fans to join Nation of Lifesavers, learn lifesaving CPR

The American Heart Association and NFL team up to boost CPR readiness on World Restart a Heart Day

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To boost awareness of CPR, the American Heart Association and NFL (National Football League) are unveiling the 2025 Nation of Lifesavers™ Player Ambassador Class on World Restart a Heart Day, which takes place annually on Oct. 16. The Ambassador Class is made up of 30 current NFL players who are dedicated to promoting this lifesaving skill. Included on that roster are two of the Dallas Cowboys' own; tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and cornerback Reddy Steward.

"I support CPR and the American Heart Association as a whole because it is something I have a very close connection to with my father since a young age. I am very proud and excited to be an ambassador of something that means a lot to me with the American Heart Association," said Rivaldo Fairweather, tight end for the Dallas Cowboys and Nation of Lifesavers Ambassador.

"Just like how I am often asked to stop the opposing team's wide receiver, I am proud to partner with the American Heart Association to help defend against sudden cardiac arrest. Seconds matter when the ball is in the air and seconds matter even more when someone is in need of CPR. That is why I am honored to serve as a Nation of Lifesavers Ambassador," said Reddy Steward, cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys and Nation of Lifesavers Ambassador.

Ambassadors support the American Heart Association's call to action to learn CPR by amplifying public service announcements (PSAs), social media content and local community education events.

Members of the 2025 Nation of Lifesaver Ambassador Class are.

Arizona Cardinals- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, safety

Atlanta Falcons- Bradley Pinion, punter

Buffalo Bills- Damar Hamlin, safety. In addition to representing the Bills, Hamlin also serves as National Ambassador for the Nation of Lifesavers

Carolina Panthers- Sam Martin, punter

Chicago Bears- Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker

Cincinnati Bengals- Kris Jenkins, defensive tackle

Cleveland Browns- Denzel Ward, cornerback

Dallas Cowboys, Rivaldo Fairweather, tight end and Reddy Steward, cornerback

Denver Broncos- Jonathan Cooper, linebacker

Green Bay Packers- Donovan Jennings, offensive guard

Houston Texans- Jaylin Noel, wide receiver

Indianapolis Colts- Neville Gallimore, defensive tackle and Austin Ajiake, linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars- Khalen Saunders, defensive tackle

Kansas City Chiefs- Creed Humphrey, offensive lineman

Los Angeles Rams- Jordan Whittington, wide receiver

Miami Dolphins- Zach Sieler, defensive tackle

Minnesota Vikings- Jalen Redmond, defensive end

New Orleans Saints- Justin Reid, safety

New York Giants- Devin Singletary, running back

Philadelphia Eagles- Charley Hughlett, long snapper

Seattle Seahawks- D'Anthony Bell, safety

Tennessee Titans- Julius Chestnut, running back

Washington Commanders- Brandon Coleman, offensives and Chris Paul, guard

"When someone has a sudden cardiac arrest, immediate CPR can mean the difference between life and death. Thanks to the leadership of the NFL and its players, including Damar Hamlin, millions of people now understand just how critical it is to be prepared to act," said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. "Our shared commitment has inspired a movement, and together we're building a nation of lifesavers."

Over half of sudden cardiac arrest victims outside hospitals don't receive immediate CPR—leading to a 90% fatality rate, according to the American Heart Association. Yet learning Hands-Only CPR takes just 90 seconds and can double or triple survival chances.

"The NFL's partnership with the American Heart Association will ensure that all members of the NFL family can serve as lifesavers during medical emergencies," said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility. "We look forward to working with our Nation of Lifesaver Player Ambassadors to expand access to vital CPR training and education in communities across the country."

This is the second annual Ambassador Class. The initiative supports the Association's Nation of Lifesavers movement which launched in 2023 following the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills' player Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football™.

The Association is the global leader in CPR – publishing the official guidelines for CPR and, for more than 60 years, creating resuscitation science, education and training. The Nation of Lifesavers and the collaboration with the NFL is the Association's most recent demonstration of its commitment to CPR education and in support of its goal to double survival rates of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest by 2030.

To further bring CPR training to the community level, the NFL Foundation provides CPR grants to each team to help increase CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) access in community neighborhoods. Since 2023, the annual grants have funded Hands-Only CPR training, Heartsaver® CPR AED credentialling, placement of CPR in Schools Kits and CPR Youth Sports Kits. Each team works to create a plan customized to the needs of their local market. The American Heart Association has worked alongside more than half of the NFL teams to educate players and staff, local youth coaches and fan families on Hands-Only CPR and train in Heartsaver® CPR AED. The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans, have since hosted American Heart Association trainings and education opportunities, making their community better prepared to respond to a cardiac emergency where fans live, work and play.

Additionally, as part of the NFL PLAY 60 youth health and wellness efforts in schools alongside the American Heart Association the Hands-Only CPR Education is a key pillar within the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, where students and families learn how to save lives with Hands-Only CPR. In just a few simple steps, they discover how to recognize a cardiac emergency, call 911, and take action by pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest. By learning and sharing this lifesaving skill, students become champions for heart health in their schools, homes and communities.

The American Heart Association is also a founding member of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition established by the NFL in 2023. The coalition is actively advocating for all 50 states to adopt evidence-based public policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from cardiac arrest among high school students. According to the American Heart Association, more than 23,000 children under the age of 18 experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital annually, and about 40% of those occur among student-athletes. It is a leading cause of death for student-athletes nationwide.

With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. If a teen or adult collapses, witnesses should immediately call 9-1-1 emergency services and begin chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute and a depth of approximately two inches. Hands-Only CPR is chest compression-only CPR. Learn CPR today, visit www.heart.org/nation.

