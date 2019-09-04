Dallas Coworking Venture X & Dallas Midtown Expansion Update Event

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Scott Beck, the principal developer of the Valley View Mall redevelopment and the commercial real estate community to learn, discuss and see how he is changing Dallas Midtown.

Nadim Ahmed of Venture X Galleria, Dallas / Midtown is also happy to announce the expansion of his facility. Venture X - Dallas by the Galleria is growing and adding roughly 9,800 square feet of premium co-working space to their existing footprint. This premier destination for shared and collaboration space will have enough room to accommodate up to 30 people in team rooms seating up to 8 people.

Venture X new extension adds flexible meeting or training rooms with a movable dividing wall, floor-to-ceiling whiteboards, and plenty of high-tech AV equipment for maximum productivity for anyone looking to grow their business with new features like Podcast rooms.

To celebrate their expansion, they have invited distinguished speaker, Scott Beck, with Beck Ventures to provide an update on the Dallas Midtown project.

If you are planning to grow your business in Dallas and be a part of this growth opportunity, you can start for FREE by joining this event.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-house-at-venture-x-featuring-scott-beck-beck-ventures-tickets-67777431121 .

Event Location

Venture X Dallas by the Galleria

5301 Alpha Road Suite E-80

Dallas, TX 75240

About Venture X Galleria

Venture X Dallas is located in an upscale mixed-use development across from the Galleria and near the I-635 and Dallas North Tollroad intersection. Venture X Dallas by the Galleria features a modern design, top-of-the-line furniture, hi-tech meeting rooms, a large lounge area with café and more. Venture X flexible workspace provides the opportunity for entrepreneurs, freelancers and businesses to collaborate with other professionals and attend engaging business events in the same place they work.

About Scott Beck

Scott Beck is President and CEO of Beck Ventures in Dallas. Mr. Beck is leading the Dallas Midtown Project in the Valley View – Galleria area of Dallas.

BY INVITATION ONLY - LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE - REGISTER TODAY

