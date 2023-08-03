Dallas DEI Tech Firm Partners with Dallas Regional Chamber to Educate and Equip Senior Leaders to Impact DEI in Difficult Times

KEIRUS EVOLVE returns to empower, educate and equip senior leaders to align DEI with business objectives

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEIRUS BY KJE is pleased to announce the annual KEIRUS EVOLVE Experience will be happening this year on September 12, 2023. Last year KEIRUS EVOLVE was a virtual conference for KEIRUS BY KJE clients who influence the DEIB focus of their organizations. In September it will be an in-person event for senior leaders and practitioners who are responsible for DEIB and workplace culture initiatives.

KEIRUS EVOLVE 2023 will be presented in partnership with the Dallas Regional Chamber. KEIRUS EVOLVE is designed as a three-hour interactive program to address the needs of DEIB leaders and practitioners, reinforce the value of DEIB for business, and empower continued work in the face of an evolving DEI landscape.

Kelley Johnson, the founder, and CEO of KEIRUS BY KJE feels that "In this rocky climate, there is a clear path to attract, develop, and retain engaged employees. Companies must create diverse and inclusive workplaces to drive innovation and productivity. We will provide solutions to help leaders navigate this new terrain."

KEIRUS BY KJE's partnership with the Dallas Regional Chamber began in 2021 when selected to help guide the integration of inclusive leadership training across programming for Leadership Dallas, the DRC's premier leadership program. Through Leadership Dallas, KEIRUS BY KJE teaches strategic approaches for implementing inclusive practices in organizations and the community.

KEIRUS BY KJE sees the partnership with the DRC as an opportunity to share the vision and possibility of transformative growth for those leaders who want to maximize the value of diversity in their organizations which will also influence their business outcomes and communities.

"The DRC's partnership with KEIRUS BY KJE has wonderfully complemented our steadfast commitment to developing inclusive leaders and workplaces while we work to close opportunity gaps in our region," said Latosha Herron Bruff, DRC Senior Vice President of Inclusion and Community Engagement. "We are excited to share the KEIRUS EVOLVE experience with our members and partners to invigorate our individual and collective DEI work and commitments."

The KEIRUS EVOLVE experience will be an opportunity for senior leaders to connect with peers and gain actionable insights. There will be panel discussions and presentations featuring executives from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, WebPT, Alkami Technology, Sabio Holdings and others.

Johnson adds, "KEIRUS EVOLVE meets a timely need. Our participants will gain innovative insight through collaborative dialogue with their peers. We will provide a safe space to encourage, educate, and equip these leaders to continue to perform their roles with greater insight into the sustainability of DEIB."

As DEI is on the forefront, this experience will allow peers to hear actionable insights that reinforce that DEI is pro-business and a necessity, despite changes and challenges to continue working to create inclusive environments that affect the top and bottom lines of their organization.

KEIRUS EVOLVE, hosted in partnership with the Dallas Regional Chamber, will be held at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum in Downtown Dallas. Participants will have a chance to tour a special exhibition, "Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow," that will be at the museum.

Click here to register.

About KEIRUS BY KJE

KEIRUS BY KJE is a tech-enabled consulting and leadership development firm specializing in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). As strategic partners for Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies, KEIRUS BY KJE leverages decades of proven experience and our multi-phased approach to training to help organizations experience the business benefits of DEIB. KEIRUS derives from the Greek word meaning grace, goodwill and kindness, and embodies the company's commitment to light the world to create transformative growth.

