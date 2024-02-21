Dallas Dermatology Partners Named Among D Magazine's 2023 Best Doctors

To earn the "Best Doctors" distinction, practitioners must be Texas-based, licensed, board-certified, and in good standing. With more than 10,000 local physicians voting annually, D Magazine editors review all entries to eliminate duplicate entries, self-nominations, and disqualified candidates. The final list is selected by their peers, who are other practicing physicians in Dallas, and represents the most "esteemed, exceptionally skilled, and compassionate" Dallas doctors.

And D Magazine's 2023 Best Doctors are…

Meet the Dallas Dermatology Partners included on this year's roster.

Dr. Lauren Dickson, a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, earned her medical degree from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. After serving as chief resident at Baylor University Medical Center, she became a clinical professor and trains Dermatology residents in cosmetic dermatology. In addition to cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Dickson is known for research and presentations related to her work with skin cancer and psoriasis. As the youngest founding partner in the practice, we are so proud to announce this is her first year on D Magazine's "Best Doctors" list.

Dr. Sonya Jagwani, a board-certified dermatologist, graduated summa cum laude from Saint Louis University. A member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, she completed her residency at the University of Missouri. Dr. Jagwani is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, is an active Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and has been selected to D Magazine's list every year since 2019. Dr. Jagwani specializes in general and cosmetic dermatology, with an emphasis on patient education.

Dr. Erica Muller received her medical training at The University of Texas Health Science Center where she graduated as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and class salutatorian. Since completing her residency at the University of New Mexico, Dr. Muller has practiced adult and pediatric dermatology, treating both surgical and cosmetic concerns. She is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital and has appeared on "Best Doctors" list from 2020-2023.

Dr. Melissa Rubenstein is a Stanford graduate who earned her medical degree with honors from Baylor College of Medicine. A successful residency at UT Southwestern Medical School led to a career in all aspects of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology with special interests in the prevention and treatment of both acne and skin cancer. Honored by D Magazine for her fourth consecutive year, Dr. Rubenstein especially values personalized treatment plans and lasting patient relationships.

Dr. Melissa Costner holds the distinction among Dallas Dermatology Partners as the doctor with the longest record—19 years— of being named among the area's "Best Doctors" list. Her residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center sparked a strong interest in skin manifestations of rheumatic autoimmune disease which led to a prestigious faculty appointment at her alma mater. In 2007, she entered private practice where she continues to treat patients with issues ranging from acne and rosacea to skin cancer.

SOURCE Dallas Dermatology Partners