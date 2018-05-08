Dallas Employees' Retirement Fund Selects V3

Dallas ERF will use V3 for administrative functions including benefit enrollments, contributions accounting, pension processing, benefit payments and workflow management. Additionally, V3's self-service functionality will provide Dallas ERF members with easy access to their accounts via a convenient online portal. Vitech is both the software provider and integration partner.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dallas ERF on this critical initiative," said Frank Vitiello, CEO of Vitech. "We welcome them to the V3 user community, joining the nation's top benefit organizations who have transformed their operations and customer service levels with our V3 software."

"Selecting V3 was the best choice to support our mission of delivering benefits accurately and efficiently," said David Etheridge, Deputy Director at Dallas ERF. "This modernization project highlights our commitment to continue offering superior customer service to our members and beneficiaries into the future."

V3 is a highly scalable and configurable administrative platform that addresses the complex needs of retirement, insurance and investment organizations. It is an award winning, contemporary technology solution available for on-premise or cloud-based deployments.

About the Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas (Dallas ERF)

The Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas is a single-employer defined benefit pension plan that provides retirement, disability, and death benefits to its members, and it is sponsored by the City of Dallas. As of December 31, 2015, the Fund had $3.2 billion in assets under management.

About Vitech®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support, and offers a cloud-based application hosting option. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

