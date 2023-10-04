Dallas FAN FESTIVAL Announces More Celebrity Guests for the Pop Culture Celebration

Mira Sorvino, Edward James Olmos and others to join Dallas FAN FESTIVAL 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of Dallas FAN FESTIVAL have announced a growing list of celebrities who will be joining the roster for the three-day pop-culture celebration that will run from Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Irving Convention Center located at 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039. New celebrities added include Mira Sorvino, Edward James Olmos, Titus Welliver, Garret Dillahunt, and Rose McIver.

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite. She also starred in the films Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Mimic, Lulu on the Bridge, The Replacement Killers, Summer of Sam, Like Dandelion Dust, and Sound of Freedom. For her work in television, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Norma Jean & Marilyn, and twice nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film.

Edward James Olmos is a celebrated Mexican-American actor and director. Among his most memorable roles are William Adama in the re-imagined Battlestar Galactica, Lt. Martin Castillo in Miami Vice, teacher Jaime Escalante in Stand and Deliver, patriarch Abraham Quintanilla in the film Selena, Detective Gaff in Blade Runner, and narrator El Pachuco in both the stage and film versions of Zoot Suit.

Actor Titus Welliver is best known for his portrayals of the Man in Black in Lost, Silas Adams in Deadwood, Jimmy O'Phelan in Sons of Anarchy, and the title role in the television series Bosch and Bosch: Legacy. He is also known for his collaborations with Ben Affleck, starring in his films Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo, and Live by Night.

Garret Dillahunt performed on and off Broadway and in theaters around the country before he also began pursuing film and television roles. He is best known for his work in television, including the roles Burt Chance on the Fox sitcom Raising Hope, for which he was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Jack McCall and Francis Wolcott in Deadwood, and John Dorie in Fear the Walking Dead. In film, Dillahunt has played supporting roles in No Country for Old Men, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Winter's Bone, Looper, and 12 Years a Slave.

Rose McIver is currently starring in the CBS supernatural sitcom Ghosts playing Samantha. She starred as Olivia "Liv" Moore in The CW supernatural comedy-drama series iZombie and played Summer Landsdown, the Yellow Ranger, in Power Rangers R.P.M. She also played the role of Amber Moore in the romantic comedy film A Christmas Prince and its two sequels The Royal Wedding, and The Royal Baby. She also had recurring roles in the Showtime period drama series Masters of Sex, and the ABC fantasy adventure drama series Once Upon a Time.

These celebrity guests will join previously announced celebrities including Paul Bettany, Alyssa Milano, Andy Serkis, Tony Danza, Michelle Hurd, Denis Lawson, Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, and Jeff Maxwell.

Tickets are on sale now. Special Advance pricing will be available until October 5, 2023, at 11:59 PM CST. Hours and information are available at dallasfanfestival.com.

The Irving Convention Center is located at 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ:

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong. "

Contact: Dana Cobb [email protected], 972-955-9747

MEDIA ACCREDITATION HERE

SOURCE Dallas FAN FESTIVAL