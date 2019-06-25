Dallas Female Comedian Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Produce STEM Children's Book

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA THE GORILLA, a new STEM children's book series about a zany gorilla mom of 7 who live in a van, is the brainchild of sister-in-law duo, childhood education expert, Dawn Bartlett, adoptive mom of 7 and Laura Bartlett, stand-up comedian single mom and executive producer of FOUR FUNNY FEMALES, based in Dallas, TX. ( www.fourfunnyfemales.com ).

"Stella The Gorilla is 'THE MOTHER OF ALL MOTHERS,'" jokes comedian, Laura Bartlett. "She celebrates diversity and she's comfortable in her own fur---Ellen DeGeneres would love her!"

Sister-in-Law duo, Dawn Bartlett, Montessori instructor & adoptive mother of 6 & Laura Bartlett, Dallas single mom comedian, team up to create a children's book called "Stella The Gorilla," a diversity driven book with STEM learning components for ages 3-8 years old. Laura Bartlett

STELLA THE GORILLA contains ALL 4 characteristics of a bestselling children's book:

Strong Female Role Model - she's a gorilla, need I say more?

- she's a gorilla, need I say more? Diversity - gorilla, worm, kangaroo, boar, ladybug, a pair of octopus, and a centipede

- gorilla, worm, kangaroo, boar, ladybug, a pair of octopus, and a centipede STEM - teaches math & visual perception skills

- teaches math & visual perception skills Fantasy- they live in a funky retro van

The idea for STELLA THE GORILLA was 100% "Life Imitating Art." Dawn had created Stella's diverse family before creating her own real family: 6 adopted kids, within 5 years, from 4 different countries. "10 years later I thought I had the stomach flu, joked Dawn, "Turns out I was just pregnant at 40 for the first time with child #7."

What started out as just a fun children's book soon proved to have advantages over conventional picture books; mainly "STELLA THE GORILLA" helps make kids smarter with STEM learning components; they teach counting by 2's and visual perception by way of a "Where's Waldo-esque" hidden centipede kid.

The sister-in-law team has launched a 30-day KICKSTARTER campaign to raise their goal of $5,000. The money raised will go towards meeting the minimum order requirements to print their 32 page, full color, hard case laminate cover book with fun STEM Games included.

As part of the Kickstarter rewards, Bartlett is offering to perform a private stand-up comedy show with FOUR FUNNY FEMALES' headliner, Linda Stogner, 2014 Funniest Comic in Texas Winner, and potentially others female comedians.

