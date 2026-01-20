Dallas-Fort Worth Dental Practice Active Dental Launches Unified Website Connecting All Five DFW Locations

Active Dental, a trusted family and general dentistry practice serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, announces the launch of its newly redesigned website that unifies all five practice locations under one digital platform. The enhanced online experience streamlines appointment scheduling, patient resources, and access to comprehensive dental services for families across Irving, Plano, Frisco, Flower Mound, and Prosper.

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Dental has unveiled a comprehensive new website that brings together all five of its Dallas-Fort Worth dental practice locations into a single, user-friendly digital platform. The launch of activedentalonline.com represents a significant milestone for the practice, which has grown from a single Irving location in 2009 to become one of the region's most trusted multi-location dental providers.

The newly consolidated website provides patients across the DFW metroplex with seamless access to dental services at any of Active Dental's five locations in Irving, Plano, Frisco, Flower Mound, and Prosper. Patients can now easily navigate between locations, compare services, and book appointments online at their preferred office. The unified platform reflects Active Dental's commitment to making high-quality dental care accessible and convenient for the more than 8 million residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Founded by Dr. Kalpesh Patel, a graduate of the prestigious Baylor College of Dentistry, Active Dental has built its reputation on providing compassionate, patient-centered care. The practice offers comprehensive dental services including general and preventive dentistry, cosmetic treatments, Invisalign clear aligners, pediatric dentistry, periodontal care, restorative procedures, and same-day emergency appointments. With extended evening and Saturday hours across all locations, Active Dental accommodates the scheduling needs of busy families and working professionals.

"Our new website represents more than just a digital upgrade—it reflects our growth as a practice and our ongoing commitment to serving families throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth community," says Dr. Kalpesh Patel, founder of Active Dental. "By bringing all five locations together on one platform, we're making it easier than ever for patients to access the care they need, whether they're near our Irving office where we started or at any of our newer locations in Plano, Frisco, Flower Mound, or Prosper."

The website, developed in partnership with Find Local Company, a full-service digital marketing agency (www.findlocal-company.com), features an intuitive design that allows visitors to explore services specific to each location, meet the dental team, read patient testimonials, and access information about insurance and financing options including the Active Dental Plan, an in-house membership program for patients without traditional dental insurance. With over 2,000 five-star patient reviews, Active Dental has established itself as one of the top-rated dental practices in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Active Dental's team of award-winning dentists includes Dr. Kalpesh Patel, Dr. Samantha Young, Dr. Bhavik Patel, Dr. Vishy Singh, Dr. Fiona Tong, Dr. Jyothi Chodisetty, Dr. Darshan Patel, and Dr. Sang Park. Each practitioner brings advanced training and a dedication to patient comfort, ensuring that every visit reflects the practice's core values of trust, care, and gentleness.

Active Dental is a family and general dentistry practice proudly serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with five convenient locations in Irving, Plano, Frisco, Flower Mound, and Prosper. Founded by Dr. Kalpesh Patel in 2009, the practice has grown to include a team of experienced dentists committed to providing comprehensive dental care in a comfortable, welcoming environment. Active Dental offers a full range of services including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, pediatric dentistry, periodontal treatment, restorative procedures, and emergency dental services. The practice is known for its patient-centered approach, modern technology, flexible scheduling including evening and Saturday hours, and multiple payment options to make quality dental care accessible to all families.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.activedentalonline.com.

