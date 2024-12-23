DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 8888cre.com is proud to announce, in a move set to redefine the global technology landscape, that Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) is cementing its position as the epicenter of AI innovation with a groundbreaking 5,700-acres of land offerings for data center developments. This unprecedented opportunity comes as DFW surpasses Silicon Valley to become the nation's second-largest colocation data center market.

A New Frontier in AI and Cloud Computing

Dallas-Fort Worth Poised to Become Global AI Hub with Landmark 5,700-Acres of Data Center Developments. In a move set to redefine the global technology landscape, Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) is cementing its position as the epicenter of AI innovation with a groundbreaking 5,700-acres of land offerings for data center development. This unprecedented opportunity comes as DFW surpasses Silicon Valley to become the nation's second-largest colocation data center market.

The expansive sites, strategically located in the heart of the United States, offers unparalleled advantages for hyperscale and AI-ready data center development:

Direct access to ERCOT's independent power grid

Proximity to Oncor's 345kV and 138kV transmission lines

Potential for hundreds of millions of square feet of data center space

Seamless connectivity for global operations

DFW: The New Silicon Valley for AI

Industry giants are already recognizing DFW's potential:

Google is expanding its 375-acre Midlothian campus

campus DataBank is developing a 480MW campus in Red Oak

Crusoe Energy Systems plans a 200MW AI data center near Abilene , expandable to 1.2GW

"This offering represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of AI and cloud computing," says Roxanne Marquis of 8888cre.com. "DFW is uniquely positioned to provision the energy and become the global hub for AI innovation, offering unmatched scalability and power infrastructure."

Powering the AI Revolution

As AI workloads skyrocket, this development addresses critical industry needs:

Support for advanced GPU architectures

Scalability for cloud providers and tech giants

Potential for innovative energy solutions, including natural gas, nuclear, and renewables

"We're not just building data centers; we're creating the foundation for the next wave of technological breakthroughs," Marquis adds.

With these two landmark offerings, DFW is poised to attract visionary developers and reshape the global digital landscape. The convergence of AI, blockchain, and data gravity in this prime location promises to drive exponential growth and innovation.

About Roxanne Marquis and 8888CRE:

Founder of 8888CRE, Roxanne Marquis, is a global force in commercial real estate investment with over two decades of expertise. She specializes in innovative land acquisitions for tech and data center development, executing strategic partnerships with both international and domestic investors for property acquisition and capital placement. Her strategic foresight has established her as a pivotal player in shaping technology infrastructure in the USA and a trusted power broker in commercial real estate across Europe, South America, and Asia.

Roxanne Marquis currently represents some of the largest data center land development opportunities in the United States, specifically positioning the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a potential major hub for future technology infrastructure growth.

