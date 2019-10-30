Dallas-Fort Worth Search Engine Marketing Association Hosting Digital Marketing Conference Nov. 4-5

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-Fort Worth Search Engine Marketing Association is hosting the State of Search digital marketing conference in Dallas on Nov. 4-5 - an opportunity for attendees to hear from the top digital marketing experts, receive website reviews and learn about Google's most important update in five years - BERT.

Jenny Halasz, Google Analytics expert and President and Founder of JLH Marketing, is scheduled to kick off the keynote speakers on Nov. 4 with her presentation "Your Search Diet: How Not to OverEAT."

Other keynote speakers include local SEO expert David Mihm, Vice President of Product Strategy at ThriveHive, and Greg Gifford, a popular SEO speaker at conferences worldwide.

Gifford is scheduled to speak about SEO capabilities for Local Search.

"My presentation will focus on opening people's eyes to the fact that they probably need to be doing Local SEO for some (or all) of their clients," Gifford said. "It's also going to cover entity-based search - how Google uses real-world signals as ranking signals – and how the people doing traditional SEO can see what's coming in the future by looking at Local SEO."

Eric Enge, General Manager of Digital Marketing at Perficient Digital, will start off day two followed by Duane Forrester, Vice President of Industry Insights for Yext.

SEO, SEM, Paid Search, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Advertising, Social Media, and Influencer Marketing are just some of the topics that will be discussed by speakers.

Whether you're a seasoned pro with 15 years in the field or new to the game, the State of Search conference is a great way to grow your skills and enhance your SEO capabilities.

The conference venue is the iconic Gilley's Dallas.

About DFWSEM

Since 2012, the Dallas-Fort Worth Search Engine Marketing Association has been hosting the State of Search digital marketing conference in Dallas. DFWSEM was founded in 2004, meeting every month in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The group meets every month to provide networking and education via a monthly speaker on various digital marketing topics. DFWSEM's goal is to promote digital marketing and increased ROI for companies and their websites through best practices. We accomplish this through networking, education, and promotion of all forms of digital marketing.

