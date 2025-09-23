Dallas-Fort Worth to Welcome 4 New Broken Yolk Café Locations

Army Veteran Partners with Former Wall Street Exec to Grow Footprint of Popular Breakfast Chain

Multi-Unit Deal Signals Growing Demand for Breakfast Category in the North DFW Area

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Yolk Café , a category-leading franchise in the breakfast and brunch space, is set to introduce four new locations to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. This development follows the brand's latest multi-unit agreement with business partners JP Wu and John Zhang, which included the purchase of the franchise's existing restaurant in McKinney, Texas.

Interior of the McKinney, TX Broken Yolk Cafe

With decades of combined experience spanning military service, Wall Street, and global supply chain operations, both John and JP share a readiness to take on a new challenge. Their commitment to community and people-first nature made the hospitality space a standout investment decision. After their own dining experience at McKinney's Broken Yolk Cafe, the two were immediately taken in by the brand's "Brunch on the Sunnyside" mantra, coastal vibes, and laid-back atmosphere.

"Broken Yolk Cafe caught our attention when we visited their store in McKinney, TX. A closer look at the concept showcased its commitment to quality, and an exceptional franchise culture," shared Wu. "We met BYC's founder, John Gelastopoulos, who is an inspiration and a great source of information and expertise on how to run a successful restaurant chain. What stood out above all else is how Broken Yolk's franchise model is entirely geared toward helping its franchisees succeed."

Broken Yolk Cafe's franchise opportunity has now taken root in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas; bringing it to a systemwide total of 41 locations. As the brand continues to break east from its SoCal beginnings, John and JP are eager for the chance to introduce locals to the flavors and hospitality that have made Broken Yolk Cafe an award-winning experience for nearly 50 years.

"The coming locations will continue to target suburban cities in North DFW, given the tremendous population growth and business expansion the area has seen in recent years," said Zhang. "With more and more families calling those neighborhoods home, JP and I are eager to make Broken Yolk Cafe their go-to spot for the best breakfast and brunch around."

For more information and to keep up with the latest happenings, visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com .

About The Broken Yolk Café

Since making its Pacific Beach debut back in 1979, Broken Yolk Café has grown to become a leading franchise in the restaurant industry's breakfast and lunch category, with 41 locations across the country. Known for its scratch-made ingredients, generous portion sizes, and inviting atmosphere, Broken Yolk Café prides itself on creating unique and lasting experiences for families, friends, and foodies wanting to enjoy life on the sunnyside. For more information on the brand's franchise opportunities, please take a moment to visit https://www.thebrokenyolkcafe.com/franchising/ .

