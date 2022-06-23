Dallas Grand Jury Clears Developer Bill Hutchinson on Assault Charges

The ruling is vindication for Mr. Hutchinson, who was charged with an offense he did not commit. Mr. McCathern says the grand jury's decision proves Mr. Hutchinson's innocence.

"We would like to thank the Highland Park Police Department, the Dallas District Attorney's office, and the Grand Jury," Mr. McCathern says. "They took the allegations made against Mr. Hutchinson seriously, investigated them thoroughly, and, in the end, established what I have always known - Bill Hutchinson is innocent, and the accusations made against him are false.

We sincerely hope that the media will work to clear his name with the same ferocity with which they tainted it. Bill has been a pillar in the Dallas community for years and restoring him to that position benefits everyone who lives here."

SOURCE McCathern, PLLC