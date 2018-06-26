Dallas High-Stakes Trial Lawyer Dick Sayles Shares Courtroom Strategies

"I'm honored to share my expertise with other lawyers who are eager to learn and improve their skills and knowledge of trial techniques," Sayles said.

Known for his courtroom talents involving business, commercial and patent litigation, Sayles has earned a reputation as one of Texas' most effective trial attorneys. In a career that has featured numerous significant defense wins, he has also tried more than 150 cases to verdict and won more than a dozen jury verdicts of at least $1 million.

The prestigious legal guide, Chambers USA, included Sayles and firm co-founder Mark S. Werbner for the sixth time as top litigators in Texas for 2018. Sayles has also been named to Texas Lawbook's Lions of the Texas Bar, an exclusive list of the state's most respected and influential lawyers. Other recent accolades include his selection to the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which recognized him as Dallas-Fort Worth Lawyer of the Year, and recognition in the 2018 edition of Benchmark Litigation. Finally, he has been named seven times to the list of Top 10 attorneys in Texas as part of the annual Super Lawyers survey of his peers.

Sayles Werbner maintains an international reputation as a proven trial law firm in complex business litigation, life-altering personal injury cases, and practically every type of case that requires courtroom expertise. To learn more, visit swtriallaw.com.

