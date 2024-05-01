Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Announces its "In Her Shoes" Honorary Women, Highlighting Exceptional Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth

Camila Correa Bourdeau , Executive Director, March to the Polls

, Executive Director, March to the Polls Carine Feyten, Ph.D., Chancellor and President, Texas Woman's University

Catalina Gonzalez , Founder and Designer, Dondolo

, Founder and Designer, Dondolo Cece Cox , CEO, Resource Center

, CEO, Resource Center Gayle Halperin , President, Bruce Wood Dance

, President, Jennifer Bartkowski , CEO, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

, CEO, Girl Scouts of Jennifer Scripps , President and CEO, Downtown Dallas , Inc.

, President and CEO, , Inc. Jo Giudice , Director, Dallas Public Library

, Director, Dallas Public Library Lisa "Lele" Sadoughi, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Lele Sadoughi

Mandy Price , Co-founder and CEO, Kanarys, Inc.

, Co-founder and CEO, Kanarys, Inc. Dr. Stephanie Elizalde , Superintendent, Dallas Independent School District

, Superintendent, Dallas Independent School District Zenetta Drew , Executive Director, Dallas Black Dance Theatre

On view through July 14, Walk this Way presents footwear – spanning nearly 200 years – from the collection of iconic shoe designer Stuart Weitzman and businesswoman and philanthropist Jane Gershon Weitzman. Shoes throughout the exhibition put a spotlight on important issues like women's labor activism, the fight for suffrage, and more. "In Her Shoes" builds on this by bringing attention to local women, their achievements, and the causes close to their hearts. Starting May 23, visitors can learn more about each honoree and a pair of shoes from the exhibit that symbolizes each woman's contribution to her field.

"Our 'In Her Shoes' program allows us to amplify the incredible strides women have made right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, mirroring the pivotal roles of women showcased in the exhibition throughout history," said Mary Pat Higgins, President and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. "These women are exceptional role models and industry-leading pioneers who have impacted women and entire communities. We celebrate not only their individual accomplishments but their collective influence, which continues to shape our society for the better."

"Children come through our doors from all walks of life and every corner of the world, some as refugees seeking asylum from wars, cartels, and political and religious persecution," said Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Superintendent of Dallas Independent School District. "I'm proud that every single one of those children has a desk in a classroom where they receive a terrific education from some of the best teachers anywhere, and that education gives them the freedom to become anything."

"Girl Scouts was founded in 1912 when the shoes and roles girls could have were very limited," said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. "Now, 112 years later, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas take pride in broadening horizons for girls and women. In today's world, the shoes girls wear are more than just footwear; they're platforms that allow girls to stand tall in their courage, confidence, character, and voice to make the world a better place. They enable girls to follow in the trailblazing footsteps of the courageous women who came before them and to blaze trails of their own for the next generation."

"While women have made significant steps in the workplace, women of color are still underrepresented in the corporate pipeline, and among the most vulnerable are working moms facing childcare shortages and rising costs," said Mandy Price, Co-founder and CEO of Kanarys, Inc. "There's a pressing need to advocate for these women. As a working mom of two children, I take pride in our work transforming workplaces using our extensive diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging data."

The honorary women will be recognized at a special reception on May 23, at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. The event will be complemented by a public screening at 7 p.m. of the documentary 9to5: The Story of A Movement, the previously untold story of the fight that inspired a hit and changed the American workplace.

More information about Walk this Way and the 9to5 screening can be found here: dhhrm.org/walk .

About the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The mission of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is to teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference. Founded in 1984 by local Holocaust survivors, the institution now resides in a new building in downtown Dallas where visitors experience a deeper immersion into the history of the Holocaust, human and civil rights, their centrality to our democracy, and their vital importance in preventing events like those of the Holocaust from happening again. The 55,000-square-foot permanent home covers three floors, and the main exhibition includes four wings that teach about the Holocaust, the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights after World War II, the ten stages of genocide, and America's civil rights journey. Please visit DHHRM.org or call (214) 741-7500 for more information.

SOURCE Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum