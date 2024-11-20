Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund Reaches $41.5 Million with New Investments from BOK Financial, Charles Schwab Bank, and KeyBank

In partnership with the City of Dallas, LISC Fund Management and TREC Community Investors, the fund has already supported nearly 500 units of affordable housing

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LISC Fund Management, LLC (LFM) announced today that the Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund (DHOF) has raised $41.5 million to fuel additional affordable housing development across the city.

Launched in 2022 with $6 million in seed funding from the City of Dallas, DHOF has since attracted additional private investments and already invested $34 million across seven affordable housing developments. The fund is designed to mitigate the worsening affordable housing crisis in Dallas. DHOF particularly addresses the need for renters, more than half of whom are considered cost-burdened and struggle to find quality and safe housing within their means.

"Housing is such a critical piece of the economic infrastructure of communities," said Tiffany Durr, president of LFM, which manages DHOF. "By expanding the fund with new investors, we will be able to support more development projects and help more residents find housing they can afford near good jobs, schools and other services that contribute to a good quality of life."

While Charles Schwab Bank and KeyBank are longstanding partners of LISC, this round of investor financing includes a new partnership with BOK Financial for $3 million. BOK Financial provides a range of financial services to Dallas residents, businesses and communities. Along with $5 million each from Schwab and KeyBank, the new capital will be deployed as affordable loans to housing development projects that will meet the needs of people with low-to-moderate incomes.

"BOK Financial is committed to making quality housing more accessible for Dallas residents," said Gilbert Gerst, senior vice president of community development banking at BOK Financial. "Our investment in the Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund reflects our dedication to helping families find affordable homes near vital resources, fostering a more inclusive and thriving community for all."

Since launching in September 2022, DHOF investments have supported nearly 500 affordable rental units and $130 million in total development costs. Oak Lawn Place, for instance, is a newly opened 84-unit development for seniors that provides services specifically geared to the needs of older LGBTQIA+ residents. DHOF invested $5.4 million to support the $31 million project, which was developed by the nonprofit Resource Center of Dallas. Apartments are affordable to people over 55 who earn 30-60 percent of the area median income (AMI), or $23,200-$46,380 for a one-person household.

"We are pleased to partner with LISC, the City of Dallas and our banking colleagues to provide funding for much needed affordable housing in one the America's fastest growing cities," said Brian Maddox, head of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) lending and investment at KeyBank. "Our investment underscores our commitment to improving the quality of life for underserved communities."

LFM worked with the City of Dallas and TREC Community Investors, a local philanthropic real estate focused organization, to launch DHOF in late 2022 and has been raising and deploying capital since then to support local housing goals.

"There is an urgent need for more affordable housing in Dallas," said Jamee Jolly, president and CEO of The Real Estate Council. "TREC Community Investors is proud to be a partner in this impactful collaboration and appreciates the support from the fund's newest investors. Together we are increasing the supply of affordable housing in our region and building a stronger Dallas."

For more information on DHOF, please visit https://www.liscstrategicinvestments.org/dallas-housing-opportunity-fund-dhof.

About LISC Fund Management

LISC Fund Management, LLC (LFM) is a mission-driven impact investment firm that manages $840 million in assets through 11 national and place-based funds across the United States. LFM is dedicated to expanding access to safe, high-quality affordable housing, fostering inclusive economic growth, and supporting small businesses and underserved communities. LFM is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of LISC, one of the nation's largest community development financial organizations. These private funds are available only to eligible investors and are offered solely through their official offering documents.

Since 1979, LISC has invested $32 billion to create over 506,302 affordable homes and apartments, develop 82.5 million square feet of retail, community, and educational space, and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. Together, LISC and LFM work to close systemic gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity, advancing racial equity and fostering vibrant, resilient communities where people and local economies can thrive.

To learn more about LISC Fund Management, please visit https://www.liscstrategicinvestments.org/fund-management.

About TREC Community Investors (TREC CI)

For 30 years, TREC Community Investors (TREC CI) has made catalytic investments with over 250 nonprofit organizations dedicated to transforming Dallas. TREC CI furthers that work by creating equitable development that revitalizes the region's most underserved communities. Employing a place-based strategy that transforms a neighborhood block by block, TREC CI provides a combination of loans, equity-equivalent investments, and expert TREC-member technical assistance to work in a collective partnership with neighborhood leaders and community members. Nearly 20 years ago, TREC CI's first major place-based investment of $1.5 million helped spark the creation of Klyde Warren Park. Community Investors is a 501 c3 organization certified by the United States Department of the Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

Learn more at treccommunityinvestors.org.

Disclaimer: This document is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as investment advice. This document is not a recommendation for any security or investment. An investment in DHOF entails a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results or a guarantee of future returns. References made to endorsements by any third-party to invest with LFM are not indicative of future performance and do not imply any guaranteed level of service, skill or training. Investors should not rely on endorsements for any purpose and should conduct their own review prior to investing. Tiffany Durr, Gilbert Gerst, Brian Maddox, and Jamee Jolly are not "promoters" who are compensated.

SOURCE Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)