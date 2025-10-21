Dallas ISD Further Invests in Modernizing Its Data with Abre

Abre is a single platform that unites fragmented technology and data to help districts save money,

connect stakeholders, and accelerate strategic outcomes

CINCINNATI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of significant academic progress - including improved STAAR scores and narrowing opportunity gaps across student groups - Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) recently expanded its partnership with Abre , K-12's leading modern data platform. Moving beyond financial and operational data in Abre, Dallas will further modernize the district's data systems, strengthen decision-making, and deepen student impact districtwide.

Joining other Council of Great City Schools (CGCS) districts in partnering districtwide with Abre, Dallas ISD will both centralize and act on data in one platform. "We're excited for Dallas ISD leaders and staff to further their great work by aligning strategy, monitoring initiatives, and evaluating impact across priorities - as well as share insights with all district stakeholders, including parents and the larger community," said James Stoffer, CEO of Abre.

"It's important for us as a district to show our community what we are doing for our students," said Ed Ramos, CFO of Dallas ISD. "When families can clearly see the outcomes we're delivering for every student, it builds confidence in Dallas ISD and reinforces their decision to entrust us with their children's education. That transparency is a huge strength for us."

With 250+ integrations across common edtech tools, Abre consolidates over 20,000 different types of data fields including student, staff, operations, and finance into one secure AI-enabled platform supporting strategic planning, leadership teams, and staff in the areas of academics, operations, finance, HR, student services, and community engagement. Districts using Abre have reduced chronic absenteeism by 35%+, streamlined MTSS workflows to save hundreds of staff hours, achieved 80%+ parental engagement, and cut technology costs by hundreds of thousands annually.

"Understanding how technology can transform the student learning experience is critical. Abre creates a complete picture of each student (a single pane of glass) while supporting operational efficiencies," said Sean Brinkman, Assistant Superintendent of Enterprise Applications at Dallas ISD. "I'm a true believer that the more efficient we get and every dollar we can save can be put back into the classroom, and that just enhances the student experience. That's what we are all trying to achieve."

Listen to the latest episode of the Open Insights podcast, where Ed and Sean share their excitement about partnering with Abre. They're joined by James Stoffer (CEO), Chris Rose (Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer), and Zach Vander Veen (Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer) to discuss the collaboration and its impact on Dallas ISD.

Abre partners with more than 215 districts across 33 states, including 10 Council of Great City Schools members. To learn more about Abre, please visit abre.com .

