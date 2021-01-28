Dallas ISD To Name New School in Honor of Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson and Michael Hinojosa, Dallas ISD Superintendent, spoke at a press conference providing updates on the new secondary school to open in the fall of 2021 on the campus of Paul Quinn College, including the announcement that the school will be named in honor of Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, community leader, social justice advocate and senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church. The school will serve students in grades 6-12, with plans to become an international baccalaureate program.

Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III

"Educational inequity leads to poverty and poverty leads to violence. What you're seeing here today is the school board addressing inequities in Dallas," said Johnson during the announcement. "Our kids who thought they couldn't go to college will be able to earn up to 40 credit hours and transition right into Paul Quinn College or any college of their choice. When you look at the work of Dr. Haynes and all that he is doing in the city of Dallas and the nation, he is deserving of this honor."

"This means so much to me because I am a graduate of Bishop College, which was on this campus until 1988," said Dr. Haynes following the naming announcement. "What I have accomplished in life has everything to do with great teachers. Nelson Mandela was right when he said, 'Education is the great equalizer,' and Frederick Douglass was right when he said, 'Knowledge unfits one for enslavement.' Paul Quinn College has experienced a revival and ushered in a renaissance of HBCU education. I thank God that DISD has partnered with this HBCU and I pray for continued renaissance of education here on the southside of Dallas."

A graduate of Bishop College, which was formerly located on the campus where Paul Quinn College now resides, Dr. Frederick Haynes, III has served the Dallas-Ft. Worth communities for nearly four decades. Known nationally as "the drum major for justice," he has modeled his ministry like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s on the intersections of faith and justice. Dr. Haynes works diligently to stand up for justice and to create positive change nationally, and in the Dallas-Ft. Worth community. From leading protests and demonstrations, to registering thousands of voters, to providing food and other needed resources, to decreasing crime, to serving as a voting super center, Dr. Haynes and Friendship-West Baptist Church has always been in the forefront of creating positive and lasting social change.

In addition to the Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion and English he earned from Bishop College, Dr. Haynes also earned a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary as well as a Doctorate in Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation where he was afforded the opportunity to study at Christ Church, Oxford University in England. Dr. Haynes is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for Paul Quinn College as well as various other boards dedicated to the advancement of Dallas for all residents, particularly those in underserved and minority communities. He also serves in the academic arena, teaching college courses and workshops at Paul Quinn College, Texas Christian University, McCormick Theological Seminary, New Brunswick Theological Seminary, and other institutions of higher learning.

Dr. Haynes has received numerous awards and honors for his ministry and activism. In 2011, Dr. Haynes had the prestigious honor of being the featured speaker at The Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Prayer Breakfast. In 2012, Ebony Magazine named him to its Power 100 list of most influential African Americans. He was also inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. In 2013, Dr. Haynes was honored to give remarks at the memorial service of President Nelson Mandela. In 2020, Dr. Haynes was featured during the Democratic National Convention's Faith Event, "Our Values, Our Voices, Our Votes." Dr. Haynes was also recently inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.

