Founded in 2002 before "MSP" became an industry term, ITECS has evolved from solo IT consultancy to full-service managed services provider with 95% client retention

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ITECS Outsourcing, LLC, a Dallas-Fort Worth managed IT services provider, celebrates 23 years of delivering enterprise-grade technology solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across North Texas.

Dallas IT Firm ITECS Celebrates 23 Years of Technology Excellence in Dallas-Fort Worth

Founded in February 2002 by Brian Desmot, ITECS began as a one-person IT consulting firm before the term "managed services provider" existed in the industry. Desmot, who was on a fast track to Director of IT at Deloitte & Touche, recognized early signs of the firm's impending restructuring and made the decision to build something of his own. During lunch breaks, he taught himself web development, marketing, and sales — launching ITECS from the ground up.

"When I started ITECS, businesses didn't have a term for what we do today. We've evolved from break-fix house calls to running 24/7 security operations centers and helping clients adopt AI. The technology has changed completely, but our commitment to being a true partner — not just a vendor — has stayed the same for 23 years."

In its earliest days, ITECS provided both residential and commercial onsite support. The company quickly shifted focus to serve business clients exclusively, with Desmot earning his Novell Certified Engineer (CNE) credential to support enterprise networks running Windows NT and Novell systems.

Within four years, ITECS grew to support its first employee. As cloud computing emerged, Desmot opened the company's first colocation facility to host client servers, Microsoft Exchange environments, and offsite backups — well ahead of the industry curve. A dedicated cybersecurity practice followed, with Desmot committing to deep expertise in each vertical before expanding services.

"I've always believed that to hire the right people and deliver real value, you have to master each discipline yourself first," Desmot added. "That philosophy has allowed us to provide enterprise-grade services to businesses that couldn't otherwise access that level of expertise."

Today, ITECS serves clients ranging from 40 to 400 employees across healthcare, legal, financial services, and manufacturing. The company also provides augmented IT support and collaborative partnerships for enterprise organizations including OpenText, Pizza Hut, and Bob Evans Farms' former Richardson facility.

In the past year, ITECS launched its fourth major vertical — AI Consulting and DevOps — joining Managed IT Services, Managed Cybersecurity, and Cloud Hosting under the company's managed services approach.

ITECS was nominated as Best MSP in Dallas in 2015 by Digital Magazine and maintains a 95% client retention rate, with many client relationships spanning over a decade.

Looking ahead, ITECS is positioning clients to capitalize on the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence while navigating the security and governance challenges that come with it. From integrating AI-powered automation into daily operations to helping businesses evaluate which emerging technologies deliver real ROI, ITECS remains committed to separating hype from practical business value. As cybersecurity threats grow more sophisticated, regulatory requirements expand, and workforce expectations shift toward hybrid and remote environments, ITECS will continue adapting its services — just as it has through every major technology transition since 2002.

About ITECS Outsourcing, LLC

ITECS is a Dallas-Fort Worth managed IT services provider founded in 2002. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, ITECS delivers strategic IT partnerships to small, mid-sized, and enterprise businesses through four core verticals: Managed IT Services, Managed Cybersecurity, Cloud Hosting, and AI Consulting & DevOps. With 23 years of experience and a 95% client retention rate, ITECS helps organizations achieve operational excellence through proactive technology management. Learn more at www.itecsonline.com .

CONTACT:

Brian Desmot CIO/CISO, ITECS Outsourcing, LLC Phone: (214) 444-7884 Marketing: [email protected] Website: www.itecsonline.com

About iTecs IT Outsourcing and Support

Brian Desmot founded iTecs in 2002, a white-glove IT support, consulting, managed IT services provider. The firm delivers an umbrella of IT services from break-fix, consulting, cybersecurity, to procurement for businesses of all sizes. If you need a professional, customer-centric offsite IT department, iTecs is the best choice.

Press Contact: Brian Desmot, 214-744-3354, https://itecsonline.com/

SOURCE ITECS Outsourcing, LLC